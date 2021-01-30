Youth empowerment surest way to drain swamps of hustler populism

We live in the age of extreme populism. Both right-wing and left-wing populists claim to be speaking for ‘the people’ – the victimised, marginalised or disenfranchised popular majority.

Deputy President William Ruto has mooted the ‘Hustler Nation’, which advances an ‘Us versus Them’ (haves versus have-nots) polarity. The ‘Hustler Nation’ narrative preys on Kenya’s widening inequality gap, which has inordinately affected the youth stratum.

Aiding the ‘Hustler Nation’s’ populist politics is Kenya’s entry into a youth bulge moment – a critical juncture in development when a country’s young people constitute more than 20 per cent of its population.

There is, however, a silver lining to Kenya’s youth bulge. It is a logical product of the gains the country has made in economic development over the past two decades.

Today, Kenya is a lower middle income economy and the third most powerful economy in sub-Saharan Africa after Nigeria and South Africa.

Economic growth has led to improved health services and reduced infant mortality with fertility rates remaining high. As a result, the country’s children and young adults constitute more than 20.3 per cent of the population.

Kenya’s planners define the youth as persons between 18 and 34 years, who now make up 35 per cent of the population and are expected to reach the 22.3 million mark out of 63.9 million people by 2030.

Kenya has to fine-tune its policies, strategies and intervention programmes to turn its youth bulge into a demographic dividend and, thus, drain the swamps of hustler populism.

If the youth stratum is absorbed into the labour market and other productive activities, the youth bulge becomes a blessing. But if a large cohort of young people cannot find gainful employment or earn satisfactory incomes, the bulge becomes a demographic curse.

Already, the youth are pawns of ethnic warlords, terrorists, political entrepreneurs and their ilk, posing a national security threat.

Propelled by hustler populism, the youth are turning violence on the assumed haves (‘dynasties’), burning vehicles and other property. Kenya has also started witnessing young frustrated people killing their own families.

They are also radicalised and recruited into terror groups such as al-Shabaab, Boko Haram, al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIS).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 800,000 people die from suicide each year, most of them aged 15-29. Suicide in this age-group is the second leading cause of death.

Drugs and alcoholism

In Kenya, WHO data estimates 1,408 people commit suicide yearly, a number that is way higher than the 421 deaths reported by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics for 2018. Experts estimate that between 19 per cent and 63 per cent of all suicide cases are related to abuse of drugs and alcoholism.

Yet the more than a dozen initiatives and strategies the government has adopted since 2010 to turn the youth bulge into a demographic dividend are coming unstuck.

First, most youth empowerment projects target people with ‘papers’ and ‘grades’. Even the National Youth Service (NYS) programmes have “minimum entry requirements” that exclude the uneducated youth.

Like the Black Economic Empowerment (BBE) in post-Apartheid South Africa which, inadvertently, produced a new “Black Aristocracy”, Kenya’s elitist approach to youth empowerment is producing a new “youth aristocracy”, which boasts the requisite knowledge, resources and networks to register companies, write proposals, establish businesses and make competitive bids for government tenders ring-fenced for the youth.

Worse still, the wealthy are helping their own children and relatives to corruptly benefit from government initiatives.

Most youths in rural Kenya and poor urban settlements have no ‘papers’ or grades to show, no networks to tap into or wealthy relatives to lean on. These youth lumpens are the real targets of hustler populism.

Second, the projects focus on the ‘hardware’ aspects such as providing skills, loans and funding for business projects. They neglect the more important ‘software’ – character, integrity and discipline. The result is a public culture with a worrying integrity deficit.

It is now clear the youth is not a seamless or homogenous social stratum.

Empowerment strategies must, therefore, refocus attention to both the youth elite and youth lumpens – Frantz Fanon’s “wretched of the earth”.

The architects of the NYS, such as J.M. Kariuki and General China, envisaged a nationwide institution to rehabilitate the youth lumpens, victims of a decade-long State of Emergency and the Mau Mau struggle in the 1950s, while creating a youth with discipline and character, equipped with employable skills and literacy.

Programmes such as the NYS should be cascaded to the ward level, as the basic unit of organising clinics, business incubation seminars, mentoring and funding initiatives to enable the youth to access government programmes. The government needs to consider tax incentives to individuals, groups and corporate bodies that invest in empowerment of poor youths.

It is also necessary to re-introduce a mandatory NYS programme for the educated youth, especially those who are set to join colleges and universities, focusing on the “software” .

Professor Peter Kagwanja is a former Government Adviser and now Chief Executive of Africa Policy Institute