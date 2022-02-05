Youth can lead turnaround in farming policy

Data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations reveals that the agricultural sector employs 40 percent of Kenyans, including 70 per cent of Kenya’s rural population.

Revenues from agriculture contribute over a quarter of Kenya’s GDP, and another quarter comes from its linkages with other sectors, accounting for 65 per cent of total export earnings.

For a sector so central to Kenya’s revenues, studies show that young people have a negative attitude towards it and the work it entails.

One University of Nairobi study revealed that several believed the sector was not profitable, while others pointed to lack of role models for the kind of agriculture they would like to practise.

The knowledge gaps here must be bridged. There is no pride in “development for all” if the only people who can profit are industry-size players.

Relevant state stakeholders should be mandated to develop and implement action plans that ensure far better distribution of the fruits of the nation’s soil to micro, small and medium-size players, who are far more likely to be young.

There was recent talk about reviving the 4K clubs for students in schools, which should be followed up.

Further, the way agriculture is taught can be revamped, and teachers offered new training and resources to ensure intake and retention of interested, innovative young minds in formal and informal learning.

Greater public buy-in

Besides, ways of assisting agricultural processes do not benefit farmers alone.

Food and beverage manufacturing; its storage; food services, including eating and drinking spaces; textiles, apparel, and leather products; and forestry and fishing, all have direct outputs linked to the success or failure of agriculture as a sector.

From each emerging burgeoning fashion designer working with cotton or leather, to everyone in tourism and hospitality, all will build careers on the success of Kenya’s farmers.

Policy workers and stakeholders must be more intentional about weaving the outcomes of multiple other sectors on those of agriculture, and framing these discussions in this way for greater public buy-in.

It is clearly time for the potential of social media conversation to be taken seriously as the important educational platform it is, rather than being dismissed as a time waster.

A day of multi-sector digital information dissemination from diverse pundits and the public has the potential to pass on more information to young Kenyans in a shorter period than years of traditional media supplements and docusessions.

This is another reason the digital divide is so alarming: youth without access to internet-enabled devices and services cannot take part in the conversations that have direct effects on their incomes and welfare.

All these and other interventions should be youth-pioneered and led in the public and private sectors, to start and continue the actions needed to revive youth interest in agriculture, for the good of all Kenyans.



