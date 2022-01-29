Your social media accounts after you die...

Many people consider debates about the dead taboo. But in the era of social media where someone dies, and their online accounts remain alive, the topic is worth some thought.

Have you ever wondered what will happen to your Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or Gmail account after you die?

It can be scary to see unsuspecting people sending birthday wishes to an account whose owner died a long time ago. It's even creepy to receive a notice from Facebook of ‘People You May Know’, yet they are no longer alive.

It is estimated that 8,000 people on social media die daily – yes, daily! So far, estimates suggest that up to 30 million active Facebook accounts are of dead people – equal to the entire population of Uganda.

As if this is not jarring enough, researchers from Oxford University project that there will be five billion dead people's accounts on Facebook by the turn of this century.

At the pace Facebook is growing, there will be more accounts of dead people than those alive on Facebook. One of those accounts could be yours.

If you don't want your Facebook account active after you die, go to the settings of your profile and assign one of your contacts – also called "legacy contact" – to run your accounts after you die.

You can also choose to have your account deleted once Facebook is notified of your death.

The legacy contact can access and post a message on your profile to notify your Facebook family of your passing. That person can also keep your account active, delete it, or memorialise it.

Legacy contact doesn't have all the privileges the dead owner had. For example, he can't change privacy settings, profile pictures, comments on posts, and saved pictures. The person is a custodian of the account.

Memorialised accounts are not featured in birthday reminders, or People You May Know recommendations.

They also have the word "Remembering" before the profile user's name to alert others that the account owner is dead.

Some people opt to preserve departed people's accounts for the sake of their children and future generations.

Suppose you wish to have your profile deleted. In that case, a family member can contact Facebook, show them your ID and proof of death, and Facebook will wipe out the account.

Instagram's rules for treating dead peoples' accounts are like Facebook. Twitter has fewer options. If you are authorised to represent a dead person, or if you're an immediate family member, you can shut down the account after you send Twitter the deceased's ID and a copy of the death certificate.

Your social media assets, like your other possessions, will outlive you. It may be worthwhile thinking about how you would like them treated after you log out your last.



