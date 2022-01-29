Your social media accounts after you die...

Facebook

Photo illustration of Facebook logos. Estimates suggest that up to 30 million active Facebook accounts are of dead people.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Sam Wambugu

Informatician

Many people consider debates about the dead taboo. But in the era of social media where someone dies, and their online accounts remain alive, the topic is worth some thought.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.