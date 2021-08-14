Your online posts reveal your personality

Researchers are studying social media behaviour to gain insights into our personalities. A pattern of posting about personal life on social media speaks volumes about one’s personality and self-image.

Erratic behaviour such as frequently tweeting in the middle of the night, being obsessed with sending selfies multiple times in a week or posting a stream of personal pictures speaks volumes about the poster.

Studies show that people who constantly post about how important or fabulous they are, have a poor self-image. By persistently posting about themselves, they are looking for social validation. They hope to get a captive audience that sings praises about their looks, achievement, and style.

This posting pattern also reveals narcissistic tendencies. Narcissists are people with inflated self-importance and a false feeling of superiority. Social media studies report that selfish people love to take selfies and share only those they think look flashy. They do so to attract admiration. They use social media posts to show that they have the ear of people in high places and are not shy to drop their names in their numerous posts.

There is also a category of people who often send posts about the food they eat. Every so often, they take pictures of their food and post them on their page. If these foods are exotic and uncommon, the person invariably shows how adventurous and audacious they are.

But if they often share about unhealthy foods, experts say that such people are probably fighting a pang of guilt arising from their overindulgence in eating junk. They are hoping to attract others who are struggling with the same ills.

Emotional insecurity

You may also know people who constantly troll other people’s social media posts but never post anything. What do you make of them? Emerging research shows that this kind of behaviour can be associated with emotional insecurity. Such people may have low esteem, are shy, or are overly sensitive.

Do you know of people who are constantly posting negative stuff? They are often whining, complaining, and spewing hate everywhere on their page. Analysis of their personality reveals that they are craving sympathy and people to soothe their emotions. To them, words of sympathy and encouragement are their comfort food.

But don’t be quick to judge. Drawing valid conclusions based on little information may yield the wrong assumptions. Instead, look for patterns that are repeated over time and in different situations.

Understanding your behaviour on social media could give insight into one’s personality and how others perceive them. In business or professional settings, a hiring manager could gain insight into an interviewee’s personality by peeking at their social media profile.

Now go and analyse the social media pages of your past posts, see what you make of them. While there, glance at the posts of your friends too.