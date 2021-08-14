Your online posts reveal your personality

Social media

Understanding your behaviour on social media could give insight into one’s personality and how others perceive them.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Sam Wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • Erratic behaviour, such as frequently tweeting in the middle of the night, speaks volumes about the poster. 
  • Studies show that people who constantly post about how important or fabulous they are, have a poor self-image.

Researchers are studying social media behaviour to gain insights into our personalities. A pattern of posting about personal life on social media speaks volumes about one’s personality and self-image.

