You need to detox your digital life now

In the two weeks following the national election, we have spent hundreds of hours on our phones, tablets, computers and television sets. It was particularly nerve-wracking during the vote counting period, since the news flowed slowly. As time passed, we spent more time looking at screens, waiting and hoping. It was a pressure-packed period.

It was tense, not only because electing a president and other leaders is a high-stakes undertaking, but also because the presidential race was too close, making it difficult to predict the winner.

Our daily lives were flooded with political messages, video clips, hours on TV, and memes shared on social media and messaging apps. Everyone had become a political pundit, with online and offline debates going on late into the night.

Digital detox

Experts say that too much screen time can deprive us of sleep and prevent us from being productive. Too much of it makes us anti-social. A digital detox could be just what you need right now.

If you are depressed, irritable, frustrated, angry or suffering from lost sleep or interrupted sleep, or if you feel an unmitigated urge to consume, respond or react, you may need to disconnect from your devices.

A popular definition of digital detox is to refrain from using electronic devices such as smartphones and computers to reduce stress or focus on social interaction in person. Detox involves muting alerts that keep beeping and distracting us, or unsubscribing from certain news channels or applications. By removing digital distractions, you have more time to pay attention to those around you.

Unplugging can have a wide range of benefits, such as increasing productivity at work and strengthening relationships with family and friends.

Take some time away

Getting off the internet does not mean giving up on it completely. Taking some time away from technology is like going on a diet and replacing bad habits with better ones.

A neuroscientist and co-author of The Distracted Mind: Ancient Brains in a High-Tech World recommends creating calendar events for everything, including browsing the web and taking breaks.

It is time to make up for all the sleep we lost during the election. Resting, especially through sleep, has many benefits. There is no doubt that smartphones are detrimental to our slumber in a number of ways. Screens emit blue light, which tricks our brains into thinking it's daytime, and some content we consume, such as news, can be stimulating psychologically.

It's best not to look at your phone before going to bed. Moreover, the proximity of the phone could cause you to check it late at night. It would be best if you charged it in a separate room so that you can give yourself a break from it.

Reducing screen time can be uncomfortable, boring and even stressful, but has a bounty of benefits.