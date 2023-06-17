You have your budget, now give wananchi services

As predicted and against some fierce resistance from opposition members of Parliament, civil society organisations and hundreds of concerned parties that made presentations before the Parliamentary Budget Committee, the Finance Bill passed the Second Reading in Parliament and should effectively be endorsed this week before the President signs it into law.

While the anger will simmer and the grumbling definitely continues, and while there may well be some intra-party fallout triggered by opposition MPs that chose to abstain rather than vote against the Bill, President William Ruto has got the budget that he wanted. So now what is he going to do with it?

In the short term, wananchi are going to feel more pain of course as the taxman raids their payslips and extracts even more cash from their already thin wallets. The general cost of living is going to shoot up – rents, food, energy, etc will cost more. Where the extra revenue will be used will not be immediately evident as a huge chunk will be going to pay foreign and domestic debt and fund the increased government expenditure.

But people have certain expectations that if met can mitigate the negativity that the Finance Bill has received and what is seen as insensitivity and arrogance on the part of the new government. The first one surely must be to pay pending bills. Government ministries, parastatals, the Judicial Service, public universities, county governments and other agencies owe service providers a colossal Sh700 billion. Some of these debts have been outstanding for years.

It is a moot point that these debts have crippled thousands of providers, forcing many to shut down their businesses. It is astounding that successive Kenyan governments, several of which President Ruto has been a key figure, have been quite callous where the issue of paying pending bills is concerned. To watch the paradox of a government pontificating its commitment to support local entrepreneurship while simultaneously suffocating many to death has been heartbreaking. Even more hurtful is the insane reality those owed money face when they are asked to surrender huge amounts of what they are owed as bribes before they can be paid.

Positive energy

Injecting Sh700 billion into this ailing economy will trigger a powerful and sorely needed spurt of positive energy. But even more importantly, it is the right thing to do. It will be meaningless to set up a committee as was recently done, to review these bills and propose a payment plan if that decision does not match action.

It will also be hugely disappointing if this government raids people’s pockets in the way it is going to do and does not translate this into real value for the taxpayer. We pay taxes to get services, and providing services is one area that our government has continually failed. These taxes must be seen to be invested in securing Kenyans' lives and property. Motivate police to protect people, and don’t neglect them to the point where siding with criminals is a more attractive option for them.

Investments in agriculture should be visible – not theoretical expositions of intent and self-laudatory narratives of largely invisible success in glitzy power points at workshops, exhibitions and other unproductive forums. The government should be ashamed that it has no strategic food reserves, an unpardonable abrogation of a critical public policy edict. A government whose large portions of the population are food insecure, have no access to clean water, are not assured of access to basic health facilities, etc, is to all intents and purposes illegitimate.

Now that it has been taken from the public forcibly, the national government must release to the county governments all the money that they are entitled to. It is disheartening and alarming to see governors begging for the funds they require to run the county government’s operations. This is clear sabotage of what many Kenyans hail as a signature innovation of the 2010 Constitution. President Ruto must support devolution to debunk the strong signals that he clearly prefers a centralised authoritarian power structure.

The public also expects that the heavy burden of taxation will be eased by a rigorous and sustained onslaught on corruption. No demon continues to mock efforts at efficiency and honest delivery of services as this hydra-headed monster that is now nurtured by an unholy alliance of cartels in the public and private sectors. The President deludes himself if he believes that his team is clean and incorruptible. They come fully certified as members of cartels or eager recruits.

The list of public expectations has been made even longer and more acute by the painful lashes of more taxation. Ease the pain by delivering on lofty promises.