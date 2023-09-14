Yes, tax all schools that behave like SMEs

‘I contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.” This nice statement is quoted from Sir Winston Churchill and he said it while he was the Prime Minister of the UK. The arch-conservative man was right in quipping thusly. He was the leader of a thieving nation that had created an empire where ‘the sun never set’.

Many Kenyan commentators on the state of the nation and the almost diabolical tax rises and deteriorating living standards are fond of throwing this quote any time they wish to show their displeasure with the prevailing political administration.

They are wrong on the issue because they do not take into consideration that Britain at the time was taxing everyone everywhere in their empire. Britain had all kinds of mineral resources she needed and could only ‘entomb the aboriginal populations’ under their yoke at will to provide what she needed when she needed it; Britain could take or grow any agricultural raw materials wherever in the world and ship it back home.

Even then, the British government still taxed its citizenry albeit in modest amounts. They had other sources of income as a global bandit. This is the reason why Churchill could say such a thing. For countries like Kenya, where all the natural resources are not easily tapped; where some multinationals still reign supreme like the colonial times; where political imagination became senile from birth, the only way forward is seen through taxes. It is immaterial to blame this tax-propelled government. It is only painful because they install the taxes piecemeal.

The Treasury wishes to increase the VAT and excise duty on petroleum products as well as new taxes targeting farmers, car owners and any other person it shall dream of. Of all these taxes, the most shocking one is the VAT on school services ‘not directly related to education’. The minister naively gives an example of swimming, which is a co-curricular activity that is smack in the middle of the CBC curriculum.

This new tax is aimed at parents of schools that provide services such as swimming pools and other ancillary services to students of such schools, which is likely to increase school fees.