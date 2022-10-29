Yes, let’s fight impunity, but without the creeping vendetta

The National Police Service must have no track with extrajudicial killings.

Anybody who seeks to justify such murders must be condemned. The stories of individuals being abducted by policemen and then disappearing into thin air, never to be seen again, are sadly familiar.

We must support every genuine and impartial effort to do away with this menace once and for all.

I stand with the government over its recent disbandment of the so-called Special Service Unit (SSU).

This apparently rogue unit was attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). Its members are now under investigation for alleged multiple extrajudicial murders and forced disappearances.

SSU resembles other rogue police units we've seen before such as the Special Crimes Prevention Unit, Flying Squad, Kwekwe Squad – the lot.

They start off well by fighting hardcore crime, but soon stray into torture and framing or eliminating suspects. These units are not just an aberration. They are a blight on the police service as an institution.

Mysterious killings

When mysterious killings go on unabated and unexplained, chances are that some deviant law enforcement arm could be involved, either in perpetration or concealment.

Otherwise, with “normal” murders, the police sooner or later catch the killers. Only rarely do the murderers disappear without a trace.

Knowing the killers is one thing; it's another to prosecute them successfully.

Admittedly, the police face challenges in going by the book when collecting evidence and investigating certain cases due to limited resources.

Still, in most instances, they usually get a fairly good idea of who the criminals are.

But they also know that, more often than not, judicial officers will let these criminals go scot-free, citing “shoddy evidence”. That's Kenya.

Thus among the police, there’s often the temptation to take the law into their hands. That’s dangerous. The police and their political masters have a duty to always, always abide by the law and due process.

Was the decision to crack down on SSU taken entirely objectively?

Obviously, the July abduction and disappearance of two Indian IT experts, Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan and Mohamed Zaid Sami, allegedly by SSU hitmen, had everything to do with the matter.

The duo reportedly had been hired into the digital team of the Kenya Kwanza presidential campaign. Aha.

The new government should be careful not to be driven by blind vendetta.

In fighting impunity, it could fall into the trap of acting with impunity itself. In its current vindictive temper to demonise the previous DCI administration in every way and shape, things could go very wrong.

Remember the DCI hardly works alone. There are other security agencies that DCI works with but which do not report to it.

If all this drama is aimed at fixing the ex-DCI boss, for God's sake do so without bringing the entire house down.

Supposed independence

The appearance at State House last Monday of a grinning Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji at a time this government has taken an abnormally keen interest in his docket’s work was discomfiting.

Was it to hector him to speed up the prosecution of SSU culprits? I doubt the supposed independence of Haji’s office amounts to much.

Also at State House at the same time were officials of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK). The appointment of a commission of inquiry on extrajudicial killings came up.

Nine suspects drawn from the disbanded SSU have been hurriedly charged in court with the murders of the two Indian expatriates. Oddly, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority was kept out of the investigations.

These cases should not be politicised. Or turned into a witch-hunt. The investigations should be approached soberly and professionally.

Any other way will lead to a miscarriage of justice. I have no problem with the LSK’s idea of a commission of inquiry. But its focus should not be only on the criminal acts of a few individual policemen.

Its purpose should be to put the whole law enforcement apparatus on the radar.

And that includes the ODPP – which has lately been behaving like a Kenya Kwanza affiliate with the speed with which it’s withdrawing or “reviewing” cases of politicians belonging to that coalition.

Talking of extrajudicial killings, the mystifying saga of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif could create a much bigger mess for the Kenya police than they care to know.

The police said it was a case of mistaken identity. Later the story shifted. It was claimed an occupant in the car Sharif was in had shot at the police, who then fired back.

Really? Anyway, a high-level three-man Pakistani government team has arrived in Kenya “to ascertain the facts” of Sharif’s death.

Pakistan’s government is feeling the heat far more than their Kenyan counterparts. Most Pakistanis don’t buy the line the journalist's death was accidental.

They believe he was assassinated and that their government was behind it.

Sharif had dangerous enemies inside Pakistan’s army. This is the real power behind the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who the late journalist fiercely opposed.

Reports that the journalist was working from his Kenyan exile on a documentary Behind Closed Doors, detailing Pakistan's embedded corruption, was unlikely to have made the generals and establishment politicians in his country clap in glee.

In this shadowy world of secret hatreds, contract hits happen. Marked journalists must remain alert always.

Sorry, the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak doesn’t identify with Kenya.

He’s never even visited here like Barack Obama used to. He’s got no direct kin here.

His paternal and maternal grandparents came from India to work in colonial East Africa, then emigrated with their families to the UK in the 60s.