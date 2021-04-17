World’s greatest Chief Justices and their historic decisions

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

Former South African President Jacob Zuma (right) listens to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng ahead of his inauguration ceremony in his final term at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on May 24, 2014.

Photo credit: Siphiwe Sibeko | AFP

By  SEKOU OWINO

This week, Kenyans were glued to their television sets and other outlets as the Judicial Service Commission interviewed candidates for the vacant office of the Chief Justice of Kenya. The ongoing interviews lead to many questions as to what is it that makes a good Chief Justice. Opinions are varied on this and justifiably so.

