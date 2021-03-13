In a world full of liars, the honest person is valuable... give it a try

Food and drink

The owner of Aunt Dai Chinese restaurant in Montreal puts bracingly honest comments about his own food, right on the menu.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • Modern life seems to school us never to diss ourselves.
  • You have to pretend all your products are the best in the market, nay, the best in history, even.

Have you ever come across a restaurant that says these things about some of its menu items?

