Wooing the opposition to calm the waters and fallacy of false cause 

Beyond simplistic allusions to unions gone awry, we ought to think really hard about the deeper causes of our political distemper, and more particularly, about the frightful discomposure of our Executive wing.

Because if ever there was a time when things ought to be hunky-dory, it would have to be now. It took so much trouble to ensure everything is just so. Then why is everyone glaring with baleful visages, and not evincing the cheer emblematic of the proverbial feline from Cheshire?

In 2012, the International Criminal Court dragged a pair of politicians to the verge of history’s dustbin and the cusp of political oblivion. After Kibaki, the presidency was, at first blush, Raila Odinga’s for the taking.

The besieged politicians joined hands and their constituencies coalesced to produce a resurgent tidal wave that swept away everything in its path, and knocked a stunned Raila off his vantage.

He marshalled a coalition of the outraged in a campaign to undercut the legitimacy of the new administration, beginning with a court challenge that extended to protest. Smarting from bruised legitimacy, Jubilee retooled its political machine for the next election, and once again won.

This time round, Raila was ready with a retooled protest machine. Beginning with a win at the Supreme Court, he acquired judicial reinforcement of his assault on Jubilee’s legitimacy. Thereafter, he took it to the streets, where his movement gnawed assiduously at the administration’s credibility until it appeared as though state violence was the only deterrent to total erosion of credibility.

What should have been a clear mandate quickly turned into a sorely bruised legitimacy under intense political assault and judicial chastisement. You can see Jubilee’s direct and linear thinking in action thus: if Raila is the driver of both of the assaults on Kenyatta’s legitimacy, neutralising him would afford him needful tranquility.

Legitimacy weaknesses

This is why, post-Handshake, Kenyatta acquired unprecedented political confidence and felt ready to embark on high-risk political projects like the revisiting of the Judiciary, the BBI and the active management of his own succession. With Raila co-opted, nothing would stand in his way as he proceeded to conduct a blistering tempo for his legacy. With this extraordinary self-confidence, he treaded where angels feared to tread.

Yet the revisiting has backfired spectacularly, and the ham-fisted management of the judiciary is proving too untidy for comfort.

Succession management has similarly collided with a sequence of unintended consequences and its original objective no longer appears compelling.

The centrepiece of the entire adventure – the BBI – is a mortifying failure and an embarrassing disaster. The courts remain impervious to Executive power and persist in calling out a litany of constitutional violations by the Executive. Each judicial rebuke underscores the government’s legitimacy deficit insofar as constitutionality of its actions is found wanting.

“But we have Raila, so what could be the problem?” must be the question exercising everyone’s mind.

Therein lies the fallacy of false cause.

Raila was neither the cause nor the driver of Jubilee’s gnawing legitimacy weaknesses; its problematic relationship with the Constitution and the rule of law is.

Raila only leveraged the dysfunction and mobilised around this hostility to good governance, to tremendous advantage.

Peaceful coexistence

Capturing Raila, therefore, did absolutely nothing to fill the yawning legitimacy chasm. A proper audit of government activity is likely to indicate a post-Handshake increase, rather than decrease in impunity.

The political strategy of partial constitutional compliance is risky. The idea that one only needs comply to the extent necessary to acquire state power, and thereafter do as one wishes, is the source of the current malaise.

Constitutional power can only be lawfully exercised in conformity with the Constitution: this is the essence of legitimacy. The distemper that so exercises our executive arises from its allergy to constitutionality and disenchantment with constitutionalism. This is why was it easier to capture Raila, hitherto nemesis, than obey the Constitution.

It is worthwhile to confront and examine an emergent elite vernacular of the Handshake era. In essence, both Kenyatta and Raila imply that the natives kill each other because they believe their leaders are fighting.

Thus the requisites of peaceful coexistence are a no-brainer: leaders simply generate and transmit the opposite signal. Hence the Handshake, and the subsequent assumption that conflict has been banished from this land forever more.

How lovely! How heroic! How appropriately leader-centric! The elite, who believe that everything in Kenya is about them, congregate for self-adoration rites at the shrine of VIP culture. Being VIP is an act of selflessness to ensure that benighted followers do not tear each other apart. “It is not us: it is the people who suffer every time we disagree over elections.” Peace entails creating incentives for the political elite to avoid electoral disagreement and accessing ever-greater largesse.

Actually addressing the root causes of the existential privations afflicting the vast majority of Kenyans is secondary, if not altogether irrelevant. This premise of the BBI cemented our elites’ credibility deficit, and compounded the Executive’s legitimacy woes.