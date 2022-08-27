Women make major strides with a record number of elected leaders

Women leaders are all smiles. And deservedly so. In this year's election, they have won the highest number of parliamentary and gubernatorial seats ever. The cue to the happy outcomes could have been provided by the presidential candidates when they picked their running mates.

Three of them – Raila Odinga, George Wajackoya and David Mwaure – chose women. Even President-elect William Ruto was believed to have seriously considered a woman as running mate (Kirinyaga's Anne Waiguru and Kandara's Alice Wahome have been mentioned in this regard) before his old comradeship with Rigathi Gachagua prevailed.

Overall, 29 women have been elected in mixed-gender seats to the National Assembly (up from 23 in 2017). That is the biggest number of female MPs ever elected in open races in Kenya's history. That is aside from the 47 special female seats reserved for woman representatives.

Good gender vibes

To add to the good gender vibes, a record seven women governors have been elected: Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos), Kawira Mwangaza (Meru), Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Waiguru of Kirinyaga. And there will be eight female deputy governors. In 2013, not a single female governor was elected. But come 2017, three trailblazers won their gubernatorial races: Charity Ngilu in Kitui, Joyce Laboso in Bomet and Kirinyaga's Waiguru. Waiguru is back as governor while Ngilu didn't defend her seat, ostensibly because she was promised a Cabinet position if Azimio la Umoja won power. Laboso passed away before she could complete her term.

In 2013, there was no elected female senator in Kenya. All the women in the chamber were nominated to the 16 seats reserved for women. In 2017, the situation improved. Three female senators were directly elected – Kihika of Nakuru, Margaret Kamar of Uasin Gishu and Fatuma Dullo of Isiolo. This year the number has remained the same. Dullo has retained her seat, as has Agnes Kavindu Muthama of Machakos, (she joined the Senate following a by-election in 2021), while Tabitha Karanja has taken over from Kihika, who has become governor.

Nakuru County unreservedly takes top honours with eight elected women – the governor, senator and six MPs. All belong to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The nominated women seats in the Senate and the National Assembly, including those of elected woman representatives are really affirmative action slots. After a term or two, many of the beneficiaries seek direct election in open seats so as to give way to other women.

Linet Chepkorir "Toto", 24, is the youngest female MP in Kenya's history following her election as woman representative for Bomet County. However, I'm not quite sure who holds the record between her and Chelagat Mutai, who also got elected at 24 in 1974 as MP for Eldoret North. Both were elected within months of graduating from university.

Far-reaching promises

During campaigns, the two leading presidential candidates made far-reaching promises on women empowerment. Ruto assured Kenyans half of his Cabinet appointments would go to women. He also committed to implementing the two-thirds gender rule in Parliament within three months of his administration.

This has been a tricky rule. Twelve years since it was enshrined in the 2010 Constitution, it has turned out to be problematic to implement because of lack of a practicable formula. Also male MPs, who consecutively constitute majorities in Parliament, have repeatedly frustrated legislation to achieve it. At the same time, the rule has been subjected to different interpretations. In 2012, the Supreme Court issued an advisory opinion saying the two-thirds principle could be implemented “progressively”. In September 2020, then-Chief Justice David Maraga called for the dissolution of Parliament for failing to enact the relevant legislation to implement the principle. Angry male MPs dismissed his ruling as “ill-conceived”. National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi then weighed in and decreed there was no “express constitutional edict” directed at Parliament requiring it to pass legislation to operationalise the two-thirds gender principle.

Alas, that's where we still are.

* * * * * * *

Coalitions are inherently shaky. Azimio la Umoja, which is a hotch-potch of many parties, will be particularly difficult to manage. Worse, they may not be in power. It's easier to steer a coalition when it's the ruling outfit. There's more legroom to buy loyalty from malcontents, punish the wayward by withdrawal of perks, and so on – carrot-and-stick style. Azimio don't have that option. The going will be rough. I foresee many defections.

In a clear sign of what lies ahead, UDM party, which has elected leaders in Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir and Isiolo, dumped Azimio for Kenya Kwanza Alliance within days of Ruto being declared President-elect by the IEBC. Ten independent MPs-elect also joined KKA. Prof Kivutha Kibwana, who was a senatorial candidate in Makueni County, which is allied to Azimio, has lately defected too. However, his action could be more a protest against Wiper, which he constantly complained gave him the cold shoulder in favour of its candidate, the incoming senator Daniel Maanzo.

KKA will be easier to internally control. Small affiliates like ANC and Ford-Kenya will not have much leeway or cause trouble for the dominant party, UDA. Potentially the biggest fault lines lie in how the Mt Kenya and Rift Valley factions will relate within UDA in Parliament and in government.