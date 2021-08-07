Women aspirants should learn from Olympic mothers

Faith Kipyegon

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the women's 1,500m gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

I sat up to watch an interesting feature on KTN about the life of Peres Jepchirchir minutes before she took to the marathon track on Friday midnight and won Gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games two hours, 27 minutes and 20 seconds later.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.