Without a doubt, President Ruto is a man on a mission

President William Ruto has delved into the work in the highest office in the land in the same way he has conducted himself throughout his public life: diligently, vibrantly and in a straightforward style.

This is what Kenyans saw of him when he was Deputy President and during the presidential campaign that preceded his election on August 9. He has hit the ground running.

On what ails Kenya, the President has been candid in a way that his four predecessors have ever been.

The norm has been to play a game of smoke and mirrors and make it appear like all is well even if things have gone south.

But President Ruto has been open that the economy is in dire straits and the debt burden takes 65 per cent of our annual revenues, leaving just enough for salaries and other forms of remuneration.

For other recurrent expenditures and development, the country has been relying on short-term loans that attract very high-interest rates.

Since he took office nearly three weeks ago, he has proven, in word and deed, his earlier declaration that he is a man on a mission.

He has, from Day One, spoken forthrightly on the enormity of the challenges facing Kenya.

At his inauguration on September 13, he looked Kenyans and the world, right in the eye, and said: “We are living beyond our means.”

In Parliament on Thursday, he announced the decision to reduce the Sh900 billion budget deficit by Sh300 billion.

In the next three years, he has committed to ensuring that Kenya will have achieved a budget surplus in recurrent expenditure. And this will bring to an end the sorry culture of borrowing to fund consumption.

On the day President Ruto was sworn in, he also made a strong case against consumption subsidies, especially in fuel.

This expenditure was drilling a gaping Sh16 billion hole in the Exchequer every month, yet the funds had to be borrowed and even then the prices of petroleum products were not abating.

To paraphrase the President, the country is in a hole and the first step to getting out of it is to stop digging.

Exorbitant cost of credit

During the election campaigns, Kenya Kwanza’s foremost agenda was the exorbitant cost of credit and how to bring this down to make it easy for small businesses to expand and for people to start enterprises.

President Ruto pledged to set up a Sh50 billion Hustlers’ Fund, from which small-scale businesses, cooperatives, groups and savings and credit organisations can borrow at single-digit interest.

Recently, banks operating lending platforms such as Fuliza and Mshwari made baby steps in the journey to making short-term credit cheaper. President Ruto was hosted at the function by Safaricom, KCB and NCBA.

During the campaigns, Fuliza had become the poster boy of predatory lending, which is locking many Kenyans out of the financial market.

As a result of high interest, many borrowers are unable to pay and are consequently blacklisted by credit reference bureaus.

The President has also asked the Central Bank to work with credit reference bureaus so that the inability to meet credit obligations ceases to be a total condemnation of borrowers.

He has proposed a system that rates defaulters and gives them a score, encouraging them to progressively improve their creditworthiness. This way, they continue to be part of the financial system.

He has been categorical that a system that condemns 15 million Kenyans to financial Siberia excludes rather than includes, and his administration is for inclusion and not otherwise.

On Wednesday, it was evident that he will continue to be an advocate for the voiceless. He looked the captains of industry in the eye and declared: “I have been sent to you by your customers, the people who cannot make it to your offices; the people who cannot make it to the negotiating table.”

Maize and tea farmers

Another bold step has been the decision to begin investing in agricultural inputs such as fertiliser for maize and tea farmers for the short rains season already underway.

President Ruto’s administration is absolutely clear that this will be the norm to encourage farmers to return to full production.

Food takes a huge chunk of the household budgets of low-income earners, the hustlers. Supporting farmers to produce more is the best starting point in making Kenya self-sufficient.

In the meantime, the worst drought in 40 years is ravaging many parts of Kenya, the hardest hit being the northern Kenya counties of Marsabit, Samburu, Turkana, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera.

Animals have been wiped out, dealing a debilitating blow to the residents’ very key source of livelihood. The government has moved in to salvage the situation with food, including rice, beans and cooking oil. Provision of water and animal feed are also part of the support.

What is critical, though, is what the President said as he flagged the relief food: It should be the last time the country is caught flat-footed in drought and hunger situations.

Thus the programme to ensure high food production and sufficiency must start in earnest.

Education has also been placed on the priority list. A task force has been formed to seek views on how to deal with the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which is in its sixth year.

Parents, teachers, learners, book publishers and scholars have raised many issues on the curriculum and how it was launched and is being implemented.

The Working Party on Education Reform task force will also look into many other issues.

No matter what you think of President Ruto, and even if you did not vote for him, you cannot fault the fact that the issues he is tackling are the trouble that pulls Kenya down.

Also, you cannot fault how he has dealt with officials of the outgoing government in spite of what has happened in the recent past.

He regards the outgoing Cabinet as the Cabinet of Kenya until his nominees are approved by the National Assembly.

The lesson in national unity has never been louder, and so is that of humility.