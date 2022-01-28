With the right policy framework, Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage goal is attainable 

Stethoscope

Universal health care implies that all citizens are covered and can get the service they need when they need it.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

What you need to know:

  • For most families, hospitalisation of a member is financially catastrophic, hence the many harambees to settle hospital bills.
  • In the early days of implementing UHC, there was intense debate on the financing question.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta announced his Big Four Agenda, I was very happy that manufacturing and health had made it to the highest policy platform.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.