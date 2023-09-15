With such poor economic management, it can only get worse

How are things measuring up, a year into the Kenya Kwanza regime?

For micro and small businesses that have closed (27 per cent), it has been a disastrous year. With their electricity costs rising by between 49 to 69 per cent, it has been a dismal year for their profit performance. And for all Kenyans, it has most certainly been a difficult year. Let’s peel the onion a bit more.

As can be expected, the government PR machine has gone into overdrive to convince us that we are better and happier. Mid-week at a leading media house, the government fielded not less than four cabinet secretaries, a rather rare sight. Their presentation was, however, short on facts. As the Ghanaian vice president said recently, you can engage in all the propaganda you will, but the exchange rate will always betray you. If your economic policies are not working, no amount of grandstanding, threats or intimidation will show up the shilling!

PR aside, we know from our own daily experiences at personal and household level, and the data obviously confirms, that we are worse off. The cost of living is higher, the shilling has tanked, and interest rates have gone through the roof.

Government has been quick to seek credit for the easing of monthly inflation in August. Well, it rained. I will certainly not be blasphemous to say that it rained because of them, but I guess it was their good fortune to be in office. As for their claim to be rainmakers, I leave the judgment to you.

What the data will show you is that the easing of monthly inflation in July and August was because the cost of food, particularly vegetables, came down, but only because it rained. We have been losing a quarter of the shilling’s value against the US dollar in the last 12 months. The government will be quick to defend that the dollar is strengthening against all currencies, however, the Kenyan shilling is doing worse than its neighbours Uganda and Tanzania. Everything we import, from the clothes we wear, the maize and wheat we eat, the cars we drive, the boda bodas we ride, all are 25 per cent more expensive due to the depreciation in the shilling.

Interest rates have been through the roof. They are expected to remain high for the foreseeable future. They have done so because of two government actions. Heavy borrowing in the domestic market, and official efforts to control inflation. As a result of the foregoing, many welfare measures are worsening. The number of households reporting sleeping hungry at least once a week has doubled. Micro and small business loan default rates are at an all-time high – 60.7% as of June 2023. Why?

First, the KK regime is pursuing the wrong monetary policy. The lazy way to control inflation is to increase interest rates, thereby slow down money supply. This route is based on the conventional wisdom that inflation is too much money chasing too few goods. This conventional wisdom is misplaced. Most Kenyans are struggling – they have too little cash. For a small open economy like ours it is better to go deeper, to examine the components of inflation.

The primary drivers are the cost of food and cost of fuel. Policy should be directed at resolving food and fuel supply. The regime has made the argument repeatedly that subsidised fertiliser is a policy doing exactly that. Critiques have pointed out that the policy is neither new – previous administrations have been doing exactly the same. The fertiliser was late for many farmers for the main season, seasonal credit for the other production costs was expensive or unavailable and the subsidy promised to tea farmers has not been delivered.

Current monetary policy is wrong because people must eat, however high the interest rates.

Second, the government has pursued contradictory policies. On the one hand, they are driving up interest rates while on the other borrowing heavily. This makes the debt problem worse. Government borrowing often involves new debt, and importantly, rolling over older debt.

With rates rising, they are replacing older, cheaper debt, with newer more expensive ones. This increases the debt distress. In turn, investors, observing how cash-hungry the government is, and the rising risk (higher debt distress), demand ever-higher interest rates in compensation.

This week, for instance, the government borrowed 34 billion shillings in two and 10-year bonds. The lowest they paid was 17.5 per cent. Even at these high rates, both bonds were still undersubscribed at 51 and 46 per cent respectively. The market has no faith in the regime’s policies. That is why it prefers to lend to the government for the shortest period available – 91 days.

But why is the government borrowing heavily, while taxing Kenyans rather aggressively? Rapidly expanding wasteful, expenditure. The outcome of this poor economic management is that people are worse off now, and the situation will continue to deteriorate, given the direction of travel.