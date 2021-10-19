With femicide, cost of gender-based violence now too high, is ‘epidemic’

Agnes Jebet Tirop who was found dead at her home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Wednesday.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

The horror of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country was literally thrown into the faces of Kenyans last week with the shocking news of the brutal killing of a young star athlete.

