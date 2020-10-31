With Covid, we must change our education ideals

When Covid-19 broke out in Kenya in March, numerous measures were taken to reduce the risk of infection in the population. Among them was the closure of all educational institutions alongside other places where people tend to gather.

While scientists were very clear that we were staring at a long-term crisis given the difficulty in managing a pandemic caused by a new virus without a vaccine or cure, it is unclear whether the initial planning around the response took this into consideration.

In my opinion, all the control measures ought to have been targeted at buying time while the health system was strengthened sufficiently for a safe easing of the measures.

While schools were closed, we expected that our public health system would be revamped with increased recruitment of critical health workers, improvements in physical infrastructure, and securing of the supply chain for important medications and other supplies, including personal protective equipment.

With a robust health system in place, and continuation of other control measures such as wearing of masks, physical distancing and hygiene, and avoiding all but essential public gatherings, we would have been able to provide the critical care that those getting severe illness now would have needed.

Unfortunately, we were not able to do much in the periods during which movement was severely restricted, and the result is that our education system will never be the same again. While health systems are built to anticipate and deal with the exact nature of this pandemic, education systems are built on the assumption that society will handle anything else that would potentially disrupt them. Once a decision was made to close educational institutions indefinitely without a clear plan for safe reopening, the system was changed irreversibly.

Measurable change

Our learners will never recover the time ‘lost’ during this pandemic. Indeed, it is not clear to me that this time needs to be recovered. Things need to change radically. We have been asking for a philosophy of our education system. The answers Covid-19 has revealed are reason enough for us to have a long conversation on why we take our children to school.

The first reason seems to be that to keep them away from their parents to allow them to earn a living. The second reason is more obvious than the first – to have them enter into careers with ‘guaranteed’ income so that they can help us move a rung up on the socio-economic ladder.

Covid-19 is telling us that these reasons are not good enough to establish an education system.

We are learning that we will have to rethink education, and separate it from the physical infrastructure we have come to associate it with – the classroom. We will have to reimagine education as a process that results in measurable change as a consequence of a person’s interaction with resources in their environment.

We will then have to reorient our goals, and think a lot more about the place of education in our socialisation and development as an emerging state. Our education system will not be able to resume ‘normalcy’. The world has changed irrevocably, and we must adapt, or perish.

