Winning tips for aspiring politicians

Readers have on diverse dates asked me for tips for winning an election.

Despite having served as a student leader, councillor, MP, senator and now governor, I do not claim to be an authority in this very complex area.

There are more successful politicians who can give better advice, President William Ruto included.

My very good friend Samuel Moroto Chumei, the MP for Kapenguria, who has served consistently since 2001 (save one electoral term) might offer better advice.

Adan Keynan has served since 1997 (save for one electoral term) and might be better placed to give such tips.

But even the sharpest and luckiest politician will most likely commit a singular miscalculation one day and lose.

Immediate former Vihiga Senator George Khaniri served Parliament for 26 years.

He was first elected to Parliament in 1996 at the age of 24 to represent Hamisi constituency in a by-election.

He served as the area member of Parliament uninterrupted by successfully defending the seat for 17 years until 2013 when he joined the Senate for two terms.

In the Senate, I always sought his political advice. He used to insist Mt Kenya will drop Ruto and follow President Uhuru Kenyatta’s direction.

One would have thought based on his experience, Khaniri would succeed in his bid to be Vihiga governor. But he lost.

The same applies to my good friend Katoo Ole Metito. He had never lost an election despite joining politics at a very young age.

But in 2022, the surprise came and someone else was declared the winner.

The same applies to former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, who lost after having won elections since 1992.

Space, time

Any electoral tip that I might give must also be measured against space and time.

What applies in Murang’a might not be necessarily true in, say, Mombasa or Kisumu. What applied in Nairobi in 2002 might not necessarily apply in Nairobi in 2022.

However, despite the above disclaimers, I can attempt to give one tip; being pragmatic helps electorally. Pragmatism in politics means taking an approach that evaluates beliefs in terms of the success of their practical application.

Political idealism, on the other hand, refers to an approach that views political reality from an abstract and ideal point of view.

In short, political pragmatism means “politics as it is” and political idealism refers to politics “as it ought to be”.

Assume you strongly believe in Prof George Wakajakoyah's Roots Party philosophy for bhang legalisation.

Assume you have done a poll that shows 90 per cent of Kenyans are conservative and oppose such an agenda.

Idealism

You, therefore, have to choose between being idealistic, hence supporting Wajackoyah and losing the election or being pragmatic and pivoting towards the conservatives and winning.

Raphael Tuju took the highly idealistic pedestal deliberately by opposing ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2007 and lost, despite a good performance as MP for Rarieda.

James Orengo tried the idealistic approach once in 2002 and lost. Since 2007, he has never taken that path.

It can be argued pragmatism is devoid of morals because it connotes winning “by all means necessary”.

But pragmatists retort that one cannot change society for the better without first winning. In any event, aligning one's views with those of the voting public is the moral thing to do.

Idealists do not measure the success of their endeavour by way of winning. Often, they hold faith that the good is good in itself, not necessarily because it will triumph. However, pragmatists argue that the Bible in James 2:26 states: “ In the same way, faith by itself if it is not accompanied by action, is dead .”

Even Jesus took a pragmatic approach when he healed a person against the narrow idealism of Pharisees that forbade working on the Sabbath (Luke 6:6).

It can thus be argued one cannot be a good leader without first being a leader (getting elected and illustrating his goodness).

The best example of political pragmatism is Kareke Mbiuki. He is now serving his fourth term in Parliament.

He has the uncanny ability to always decipher correctly where the political wind is blowing. In 2013, he was amongst the first MPs to correctly project that Kenyatta will be the President.

But idealism is also very helpful in politics. It connotes the moral compass that must underpin every good politician so as to inspire the public to vote for you into a privileged position of trust.

If you aspire for a political position and you inspire no moral ideals amongst the people, you will not last long in politics.

It is the moral ideals that inspire people towards a bright future.

Persons whose names have outlasted generations held great moral convictions and made great idealistic sacrifices that inspired generations.

Think of Jesus and Mohammed. Think of anti-colonialists like Mekatilili, Waiyaki and Koitalel.

We followed Jomo Kenyatta because he represented our moral goal of ending the domination and oppression of Africans by the white man.

We followed Kenneth Matiba because he represented that moral compass of fighting against President Daniel Moi's autocracy at a great personal sacrifice.

We followed Mwai Kibaki because he represented that idealistic compass of good economic management of a country.

We followed Ruto because he represented the idea of unravelling economic dynasties.

Therefore, as a budding aspirant, find and portray that moral and idealistic compass and the people will follow you.