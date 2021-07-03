William Ruto, the fifth president

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media London

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • Today, as matters stand, Mr Ruto is in the so-called pole position. He’s the man to beat.
  • While his opponents wobble or remain comatose, he’s marching ahead collecting weaklings and stalwarts.

My crystal ball tells me there’s a very good chance DP William Ruto, the man who escaped the gallows of the International Criminal Court by a whisker, could become the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya. This isn’t a prognosis I make with the warm cockles of my heart. No. But in this column, facts do indeed matter. And I go wherever facts lead me. Mr Ruto is surging while his opponents – declared and would-be – are in a state of lethargy and catatonic schizophrenia. They’ve become the proverbial watermelons. That’s why I predict today that on election day 2022, Mr Ruto will capture the State House hands down and early. He wants it more than the others.

