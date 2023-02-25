Will smart tech render librarianship redundant?

Do you remember what many said would happen to libraries when Google Search was created? They declared that librarians and libraries were writing their last chapter and would soon be history. They were wrong. Several decades later, libraries are still open and librarians are at work.

Libraries serve a vital role in society beyond providing information and resources. They are community hubs that promote lifelong learning, foster social connections and support cultural enrichment.

In the wake of widespread disruptive information technology and the internet, libraries did not die; they evolved. They brought in computers, powered them with the internet, digitised their collections, added e-books and online scholarly journals. Some turned some of their space into a magnet for public speakers, hosting special events and training.

Community of readers

Some libraries cleared a few tables and added drinks and snacks, attracting book lovers to read and interact with other readers, thereby creating a community of readers.

But will libraries survive the current onslaught of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence — or AI — tools?

AI tools come with loads of superior capabilities. AI-powered search tools can help users find relevant information more quickly and easily than traditional ones. For example, natural language processing algorithms can help users search for books and articles using conversational language.

These smart tools know what you want even before you ask. They can analyse user data and use the analysis to provide personalised book recommendations based on a user’s reading history, preferences and interests. This can help users discover new books and authors they may not have found otherwise.

AI can be used to improve the overall ambiance of a library. They can be used to create “smart libraries” that automatically adjust lighting, temperature and other environmental factors based on user behaviour and preferences.

Digitise library collections

And they can also be used to preserve and digitise library collections, making them accessible to a broader audience and helping to protect them from damage or decay.

AI can enhance and augment librarians' work by improving search capabilities, automating routine tasks and providing insights into what would be more appealing to a user.

But, while smart technologies may assist with some of these tasks, they still fall short. They cannot replicate librarians’ human connection and expertise. Librarians can understand and interpret the needs of their patrons in a way that machines cannot. They can also provide a personal touch that helps build trust and loyalty among patrons. These aspects of library work require human interaction, empathy, and critical thinking, which AI cannot replace.

While innovative technologies will change the nature of librarianship, they will not make librarians redundant—unless they don’t adapt with the times. Rather, they will provide opportunities for librarians to focus on higher-level tasks, while smart technologies carry out routine tasks.