Will Russia go nuclear as its war in Ukraine hits setbacks?

Russia is clearly not doing well in the Ukraine war. It miscalculated, thinking Ukraine would capitulate easily. It hasn't.

Its forces have actually been gaining ground and retaking territory Russia had taken. Russia has reportedly been back-pedalling in four Russian-speaking regions in east and south-east Ukraine it had controversially annexed this year.

Ukraine's good fortune is mainly because of accelerated weapons deliveries it is receiving from America and its European Nato partners.

These are modern precision weapons and advanced air defence systems. They are superior to the equipment Russia has deployed.

America is also providing Ukraine with crucial satellite guidance information to pummel Russian positions.

This help is clearly exacting a toll on the battlefield. As a result, Ukraine has become emboldened and cocky.

A 300,000-man troop mobilisation Moscow announced last month doesn't seem to be turning the tide of the war in its favour.

The conscripts are said to be inexperienced and poorly trained. Some of the targeted reservists chose to escape into neighbouring countries like the Baltics and Georgia.

They were signalling they didn't want to be conscripted and were against the war.

In recent days Russia has fired a hail of missiles and armed drones in multiple Ukrainian cities. This was in retaliation for the destruction of a strategic bridge linking mainland Russia and Crimea (annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014) which Moscow blamed on Ukrainian saboteurs.

The intensified bombings have prompted Nato to speed up, even more, its weapons deliveries to the battered country.

The extremely troubling question which has arisen is what happens if Russia feels Nato, through its massive support of Ukraine, has pushed it into an intolerable corner.

Weapons stockpiles

Will it resort to its nuclear weapons? This question is lately being discussed quite openly in world capitals.

The matter is compounded by the fact that Russia is believed to be running thin on its weapons stockpiles - tanks, armoured vehicles, missiles et cetera - as the war prolongs with no end in sight.

A recent report by BBC intimated the Russian military has resorted to buying short-range ballistic missiles from North Korea and attack drones from Iran.

Russia and America have the largest nuclear arsenals in the world, dwarfing those of any other country.

The West fears that Russia might get tempted to use tactical nuclear weapons against certain strategic Ukrainian installations and even troop concentrations to force the war to an end.

The use of these dreadful bombs, which have been used only once against Japan by the US in 1945, would be truly terrifying.

In the course of the war - now in its eighth month - Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned ominously that Russia will not hesitate "to use everything she has if the motherland is threatened."

That means the unthinkable - nuclear weapons. Nato has been careful not to commit troops to the war, so as to avoid a direct confrontation with Russian forces.

But in Putin's analysis, he is no longer fighting Ukraine but the entire might of Nato. There lies the worry. Will either side blunder and do something catastrophic?

Matters are indeed getting dismayed. This week fourteen Nato countries have scheduled joint nuclear exercises. Russia is likely to respond with similar nuclear war games.

Nato has warned Putin not to imagine anything like a nuclear attack. The implied message is that Russia will be completely destroyed by Nato's retaliation.

A Russian counter-attack would also make a waste of the West. The world would cease to be what we know it.

No doubt Putin is a rational man who knows nuclear war is unwinnable. He's also not a lunatic to launch such a horribly foolish war unless Nato also acts dumbly and directly attacks Russian territory.

Negotiations

The best way now is to open negotiations. Russia finds this humiliating since it would be an admission its war aims have failed to be met.

But it is perhaps the only viable option left. The West, and Ukraine, should stop playing hardball and also agree to talks.

Things are also not looking up for Russia diplomatically. It has also been losing global support over its invasion of Ukraine.

Just last week, over 140 UN members voted against it in the UN General Assembly.

That was easily more than two-thirds of the total UN membership. The only consolation of sorts for Moscow was that China and India abstained in the vote.

Yet nobody should imagine Russia is helpless. Western sanctions against her have backfired.

They've actually caused more pain to Europe by severely cutting back the gas it imports from Russia.

And this is at a time when winter is fast approaching in the Northern hemisphere. The sanctions have also caused an inflationary spiral globally as fuel and food prices skyrocket.

Western Europe is sliding into recession while Russia is standing fine economically. Poor countries have been hit hardest.

America was recently infuriated when Russia and Saudi Arabia, which are among the world's largest oil exporters, conspired to cut production significantly.

This will only make the price of oil go further up, boosting producers' revenues but hurting importers. Nato, Russia and Ukraine need to sit down, talk, and bring a peaceful end to this very ruinous war.

* * * * * * *

I was reading somewhere that 59 Kenya Power & Lighting Company procurement staff who were suspended last November during a probe on tenders are back on duty.

Is this going to become a trend? There has been no report on the findings of that probe, which is odd.