Will politicians be empathetic!

So Mr Cleophas Malala thinks Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) lead a life of squalor at Sh86,000 per month? I have news for him: The poorest in this country live on $2 (Sh276) a day, the latest World Bank report shows. A life of squalor is all they can afford at that amount which translates to Sh7,840 a month, if you count every day.

In an expensive city like Nairobi, you might be lucky to lead a life of a squalor at Sh7,840 given the high rents even in the slums. ‘Mama Fua’, ‘Mama Mboga’ or a hawker can walk for days and go home without the $2 a day. There are many Kenyans who don’t know where their next meal or bed will be. They dot our streets begging for food, often with malnourished children in tow, sleeping on the shop verandah at night.

Last year, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) revised the salary structure of MCAs to a basic pay of Sh86,625 (capped at Sh144,375 inclusive of allowances). It’s the victims of greed by political leaders--not the rich politicians--who lead a life of squalor! The Cambridge English dictionary defines squalor as “the condition of being extremely dirty and unpleasant, often because of lack of money”. Nowhere does it say “because of earning Sh86,000 a month”.

Dirty and unpleasant

Kenyan politicians may be dirty and unpleasant, some not very so, but they can’t, and won’t, lack money any time soon to end up leading a life of squalor--unless for living beyond their means. Their lamentations that the salary they are paid is a pittance just shows how arrogant and disrespectful they are towards the voters, especially poor who live hand-to-mouth. They are mocking the poor now after the latter elected them, forgetting their plight and only busy raiding the Treasury.

If Kenyan politicians think that earning over Sh80,000 is to lead a life of squalor, they can always quit and look for better-paying jobs. Nobody has nailed them to their political seats. The rest of the population living on less than a dollar a day hustle two or even three jobs just to put food on the table and a leaking roof over their head in a slum.

The poor who are being mocked by overpaid and underworking Kenyan politicians are where they are due to the political class not showing value for money. Instead of addressing how to end poverty, they instead think only of themselves:) How they can enrich themselves by demanding more, even when the rest of the country is in the throes of famine.

SRC’s plan to increase salaries for public servants, including politicians, is not only ill-timed but also encouraging the political office bearers, who are already overpaid by huge margins than the poor, to keep milking the system.

Small scale traders

The crash that occurred at Londiani, killing more than 50 people, most of them roadside small-scale traders, highlighted once more the role police officers play in exacerbating road carnage and creation of poverty. Allegations were made once more of police not checking vehicles for roadworthiness as they turned a blind eye to them so that they could collect bribes.

That yet again proves police are not only a risk to the citizens but have the capability to threaten national security with their bribery culture. This culture emanates from their low pay. As key workers, police need to be earning well enough in order to focus on keeping the country and our roads safe. But little focus is given to the welfare of police officers as all the spotlight is in efforts to keep ballooning wages for politicians. Then all the politicians do is come up with knee-jerk reactions to deadly incidents to pretend that they are worth the obscenely high salary they are paid. They are not. They are here to eat the country bone-dry.

Increase salaries

The latest demands and SRC’s desire to increase salaries for politicians seems to be inspired by a bid for re-election in 2027 by the current government. Less than a year after the general election, politicians have already started holding the country to ransom with early campaigns and greed for money.

National revenue should never be used as a personal ATM by the government, to dish out money to appease politicians. National revenue must be shared equally across the sectors to inspire the citizens and improve living standards for all and sundry and not just politicians. The current trend of letting politicians hollow out the Treasury for their personal gain is bound to affect service delivery and drive more people into poverty.

If a politician thinks their pay is too little, they have to remember that it was set that way before they vied for the seat; so they had the option of walking away. If they were elected on the set salary, it is to be presumed they agreed to the salary.

Any other plea for more money once elected is pure greed, mischief and mockery of the poor. If Sh86,000 is a life of squalor, politicians can leave it for the poor already living a real life of a squalor at $2 a day. Otherwise, let politicians be grateful, shut up and get to work to end poverty.