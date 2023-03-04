Will Japan’s Indo-Pacific strategy win over Africa to liberal order?

In August 2016, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — in his keynote speech during the TICAD VI Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya — announced the Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy.

The year 2016 also witnessed the United States’ fall to illiberal populism under President Donald Trump. But Japan remained steadfast in promoting a rules-based international liberal order. It strengthened ties with like-minded countries, defended global multilateralism, expanded trade and digital governance, and promoted democracy, peace and prosperity.

Seven years later, the East Asian island nation is the new leader of Indo-Pacific’s liberal order, a staunch ally of the US and the Group of Seven (G7).

Japan’s grand strategy has had a profound impact on Africa. This was the conclusion by delegates in a high-level symposium, marking 60 years of Kenya-Japan-partnership, co-hosted by the Global Center for Policy and Strategy (Gloceps) and the Embassy of Japan in Kenya on February 28, 2023.

Japan is not alone in recognising the region’s growing importance in global geopolitics. Other great powers have also developed their ‘Indo-Pacific Strategies’ to expand their reach in the region. However, the Indo-Pacific zone has increasingly become a frontier of a ‘New Cold War’ in the 21st century— the political, social, ideological, informational and military tensions pitting the US and its allies against China and Russia — itself intensified by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

A dangerous mix of piracy, terrorism, the proliferation of illicit arms and weapons of mass destruction (WMD), natural disasters, poverty and under-development complicates efforts to make the region secure and safe for development. Also complicating Indo-Pacific security is the presence of many external militaries, geopolitical competition and “attempts to change the status quo”— a veiled reference to the rise of China in the 21st century.

The liberal concept of ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ is anchoring Japan’s foreign policy — a bold strategy by a middle power. With a GDP of $4.91 trillion in 2022, Japan is the world’s third-largest economy after the United States ( $25.35 trillion) and China ($19.91 trillion). Despite its large and advanced economy and global influence, Japan lacks the military and strategic capabilities of a superpower like China or America. But this is not preventing Japan from defending and remaking the liberal order in the Indo-Pacific region.

Whole-of-the-world approach

Japan’s Indo-Pacific Strategy rests on two concepts. One is a ‘whole-of-the-world’ approach to diplomacy; the other is a proactive contribution to peace based on the principle of international cooperation.

It seeks “to promote peace, stability and prosperity across the region, make the Indo-Pacific free and open as an “international public goods” and foster a rule-based international order.

The strategy combines “two continents” and ‘two oceans”: a rapidly growing Asia and a hugely potential Africa. It seeks to “enhance connectivity between Asia and Africa through free and open Indo-Pacific, and, with ASEAN as the hinge of the two oceans, promote stability and prosperity of the region as a whole”.

In Asia, Japan’s liberal agenda is to promote responsible leadership, democracy, rule of law, a market economy and infrastructure.

In Africa, Japan has imbibed the optimism of a rising Africa full of potential. With a population of around 1.42 billion (expected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050); a high economic growth rate averaging about five per cent; a wealth of natural resources and promising markets, Africa is hard to ignore.

As such, Japan has been providing nation-building support in the area of development as well as politics and governance while respecting the ownership of African countries.

Since 2009, it has maintained a military base in Djibouti, its first full-scale, long-term overseas base. In Djibouti, it has built capacity for maritime security and safety, provided patrol vessels, and guard boats and supported the Djibouti Regional Training Center (DRTC).

In Kenya, Japan has supported maritime security, safety, and counter-terrorism and provided guard boats and terrorism surveillance equipment.

With the largest economy in Eastern Africa and strategically positioned on the Western Indian Ocean seaboard, Kenya is an anchor state in Japan’s grand strategy. Nairobi hosts one of the largest Japanese expatriate communities in Africa, standing at 633 in 2009.

Blue-economy conference

It is the regional headquarters for key Japanese agencies. Kenya co-Chaired with Japan at the TICAD VI Summit in 2016, the first time the summit was held on African soil. Former Premier Abe addressed the summit. In partnership with Japan, Kenya also hosted the first-ever sustainable blue-economy conference in Nairobi in November 2018.

Japan is Kenya’s leading development partner, and Kenya is the largest recipient of Japanese ODA in Africa. As of 2022, Japan was Kenya’s greatest lender. For the fiscal year 2022/2023, Kenya is expected to borrow Sh31.11 billion from Japan. It is projected to borrow just over Sh29.46 billion ($254.9 million) from China (down from Sh140 billion in the 2015/2016 budget).

Projects supported by Japan are smaller but crucial. These include Kenya’s geothermal power plants, the 140MW Olkaria plant and the expansion of Ngong Road in Nairobi into a dual carriageway.

Japan has also supported the development of the Mombasa/North Corridor, the building of a second container terminal at the Port of Mombasa and the multi-billion-shilling Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mombasa. When Dongo Kundu is completed in 2026, it will attract foreign direct investment (FDI), promote exports and create at least 300,000 jobs.

The Free and Open Indo-Pacific, Japan posits, does not seek to create a new ‘regional multilateral’ institution or to compete with existing ones. But Japan’s grand strategy is a comprehensive response to China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region, especially its multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Japan is part of the “Quad”—an informal grouping with Australia, India and the US to counter China. As a key member of the Group of Seven (G7), Japan endorsed its global infrastructure and investment partnership to counter China’s BRI, which has been embraced by many developing countries.

Japan’s strategy is also in sync with the National Security Strategy (2022), now framing America’s geopolitical competition with China and to restructure the global security order.

But China has upped the ante. On February 21, 2023, it launched its Global Security Initiative (GSI) Concept Paper, elaborating on the Global Security Initiative (GSI) that President Xi Jinping proposed on April 21, 2022.

Japan may be a middle power, but it has taken the mantle of the leadership of the liberal order in the Indo-Pacific region.