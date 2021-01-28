Will 2021 be any different from 2020? Let’s hope so

In a year full of uncertainty, it was hard to make resolutions and actually stick to them.

Gone were the decisions to join the gym again, or spend more time with the kids, or finally figure out your passion and commit to it.

It’s hard to join the gym, of course, when there are no gyms to join. In fact, nothing is really open, not restaurants, nor gyms, nor bars. And if you try and stick to your fitness, there are now opportunistic crimes (Remember last year when there was a spate of violent attacks on people who were jogging or cycling? Horrific stuff.).

Spend more time with the kids? Well, up until this year, all your time was being spent with the kids. There was nowhere to go and nothing to do but hang with your spouse and progeny. Hopefully, you made the right choice with the former so that the latter would not be too unbearable as a team sport.

Finding passion

And then, maybe finding your passion was a resolution you could have made as well. But 2020 was not the year for finding passion. Not at all. The year 2020 was for survival, whether you were passionate about your job or not. You stayed where you were, if they would still have you. Many of us could not afford to leave jobs that we already had, or jobs that cut our salaries. There was no luxury of choice in 2020.

Will 2021 be any different? As the first month of this year hurtles to an end, we can hope that it will be, and yet, I don’t know about you, but 2020 made me cautious. Cautious, and a smidge scared of dreaming big dreams – or even small ones – just in case something like a pandemic comes and completely turns everything on one side.

Positive things

This being said, there are a lot of positive things about the year to come.

The Covid-19 vaccine is being distributed, which means that at some point, hopefully, it will reach our shores – the timing is what we remain unsure about, because of course Third World countries are left behind. But it will get here. Eventually.

Fuel prices are rising – and that’s not a good thing, but it means that someone thinks that there’s hope for an economy to get better.

In the large amount of time we were given last year, many were able reflect on their lives thus far, in a way that hasn’t happened since childhood.

The last time I had so much free time was after high school, with significantly less responsibility (good old days).

Many questions

Corona, strangely, allowed us to consider what was really important: do I want to be married to this person? How much tissue do I need to make it through an apocalypse? Is working in front of a computer in the office that different from working in front of a computer at home?

These questions were important, among larger questions like, how do governments heed to and prepare for pandemics, and what can we expect from a system that doesn’t care about universal healthcare?

But on an elemental level, we were gifted time to really think extensively about what we want our lives to look like from here on out, pandemic or no pandemic.

As we go into February and start charting out our year and dreaming a little bit more, I hope that the life you want in 2021 is clearer to you. And like an African parent, for the next six months, Happy New Year.