Why your government thinks you’re an idiot

This is your monthly reminder that your government thinks you’re an idiot.

I don’t know if you’ve seen the press release for Huduma – sorry, Maisha, Namba, or whatever it is that they’re calling it, that tells you about the (third? Fourth? Who’s counting) iteration of yet another social security-like number that’s rearing its ugly head into the public sphere once again with another iteration of government.

If you look closely – actually, you don’t even have to look very closely at all – the rules and guidelines governing this one are almost exactly the same as the last one.

They’ll probably want you to line up again, and make queues outside a government building to register all your details for the government to (not) use, again. Which is ironic, because, has anyone actually used their Huduma Namba, or card, yet, or do I live under a rock? And by card, I do mean the slip of paper that we were given, you know, the one that looks like an abstract, or the interim driver’s licence you get before you become a fully-fledged heckler on these streets instead of heckling from a matatu window.

The other irony is of course that the government building you’re lining up outside already has all of this information, so it is a moot point to make people come relinquish it again as if they don’t have it, that is entirely the fault of the ministry concerned with hoarding – sorry, storing this information.

And after they ask you for the details again, they will sweep under the rug all of the money they used to supposedly do this very same process the first and second (third? Fourth? Who’s counting?) time.

It's the same government, led by the same people, with a different face, so this should really come as no surprise to us, and yet, it still baffles me. Are we saying that the same guys who have one government passport printer are suddenly going to become extremely capable enough to print new unique identification cards for the entire country? An interesting scam, if not inventive. It certainly captures the imagination.

I can only hope that this time, Kenyan people will notice that it is a scam, and not be scared into giving their data to people who don’t know how to keep it, and are probably selling it (remember the last Huduma Card was supposed to operate as a debit/credit card, under – of all things – MasterCard?

And they quickly backtracked when they had initially said that getting the card was compulsory because it would make accessing government services easier. As if it has ever been easier?). If our recent data breaches are anything to go by, our data commissioner isn’t really doing anything but warming a seat. Perhaps if we switch the country on and off again, we’ll start operating with a little bit more respect?