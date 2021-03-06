Why you need to be eloquent on LinkedIn

By  Sam wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • LinkedIn is a large marketplace; place your best wares — skills, experiences, and awards — strategically and thoughtfully.
  • Many local and international companies post their job openings on LinkedIn, from where you can evaluate, apply or keep track of them.

Have you planted your professional flag on LinkedIn – the social media platform for business-oriented people? If you have, when was the last time you updated it? The answer is easy. If you Google your name, your LinkedIn profile should show up. If you have no presence on LinkedIn, your profile will not show up on Google.

