Why we need to divorce happiness from marriage

Happily Ever After is an illusion designed to profit movie-makers, bakers, card makers, booksellers and flower vendors.

Please don’t fall for it, no matter how many “Valentine’s Offers” you get. The problem with the commercialisation of happiness and love is that people end up getting married expecting their partners to produce rainbows and kittens when they breathe.

Ever noticed that married people say “I’m happily married to so and so” in social gatherings even when nobody asked after their state of happiness? That’s the Happily Ever After myth at play.

Any relationship expert worth his salt will tell you that one should never get married expecting the other person to make them happy.

Now that it's the month of love (another marketing gimmick, as there’s nothing special about February), it's prudent to say that indeed marital happiness exists. The Longest Study on Happiness by Harvard University (conducted for 80 years) found that marital satisfaction has a protective effect on people’s mental health.

Married people in their 80s reported that their moods didn’t suffer even on the days when they had more physical pain.

Conversely, those in unhappy marriages felt both more emotional and physical pain. In recent study, researchers found that women who felt securely attached to their partners were less depressed and happier in their relationships two-and-a-half years later, and also had better memory functions than those with frequent marital conflicts.

Route to happiness

Marital bliss is excellent for the heart and mind, but it’s not always guaranteed. And the trouble with marriages sometimes is that even when that illusion of happiness is shattered (by a cheating or violent spouse or for any other reason), many choose to stay rather than walk away and be labelled a divorcee. And therein lies the problem of Happily Ever After.

In her ominously titled book Cutting Loose: Why Women Who End Their Marriages Do So Well, Ashton Applewhite writes about how “the word ‘divorcee’ still conjures up an image of a sad and hungry homewrecker on a barstool, a woman who failed to put her husband first and got what she deserved”.

Clinging to one’s Happily Ever After even when the union is in shambles is also attributable to a culture that stigmatises divorcees and celebrates marriage, even the toxic ones. It’s not uncommon for a woman complaining about abuse in marriage to be told, dismissively: “That’s just how men are.”

The statistics on domestic violence during the Covid-19 lockdown period in Kenya have shown us that sometimes homes are mouths of sharks, to paraphrase Somali-Kenyan poet Warsan Shire’s poem titled Home.

To accept that marriage is not the route to happiness is to begin a necessary conversation about why people stay in toxic relationships. To accept the marriage is not the route to happiness is also to reject the commercialisation of love and happiness.