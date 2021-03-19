Unpopular opinion: Why this obsession with ugali?

By  Faith Oneya

Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The inordinate amount of pressure on maize to address food security needs in Kenya is puzzling. 
  • It’s because of ugali’s exalted position on our lunch and dinner tables that conversations about maize often take a political tone.

Kenyans love ugali. It’s our staple food. How many times have you heard or said these two lines? Yet long before ugali became the king of our plates, there were tastier, more nutritious alternatives.

