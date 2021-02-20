Why should leaders bother leading when they can bribe?

Uhuru with MCAs at Sagana

President Uhuru Kenyatta interacts with members of county assembly (MCA's) from the Central region during their meeting at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County on January 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • We recall the costly impasse in Makueni County when MCAs refused to approve Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s budget unless certain indulgences they demanded were met.

 The fact that Members of County Assemblies (MCA) were “gifted” with cars to allow the BBI-driven initiative to amend the 2010 Constitution to progress exposes yet again just how far our leaders and the voters are from fulfilling their civic and leadership responsibilities and just how deeply the vice of corruption is embedded in our souls.

