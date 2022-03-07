Why William Ruto’s whining junket baffles

Deputy President William Ruto’s audiences on his American and British tour must have been absolutely confounded by the tone, tenor and content of his various speeches, discussions and media appearances.

It must have seemed a bizarre situation when the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya turned what were, to all intents and purposes, official visits into campaign rallies against the very government he serves and represents.

In the United States, Dr Ruto was properly received by Ambassador Lazarus Amayo and, in the United Kingdom, High Commissioner Manoah Esipisu. On both stops, he was accorded due recognition and chaperoned by staff from the Kenyan diplomatic missions. On his engagements with officials from the US and UK, he was received as befits his office.

But his hosts must have been perplexed and confounded when he turned everything upside-down by going on the assault against his own government rather than pushing its agenda. He charged that the Jubilee government, headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, plots to rig the August 9 general elections. He also accused the government of unbridled corruption and a host of other misdeeds. He specifically repeated his constant whine that the war against corruption was being used to target his support base.

Plea for intervention

It was an official visit not only turned into a push for his presidential campaign but also a campaign against the government and an indirect plea for intervention of ‘Big Brother’. It was a performance which, in ordinary circumstances, would be embarrassing and painful.

But then, Kenyan politics is not ordinary. Not so in a situation where a shunned and isolated DP Ruto has assumed the role of opposition leader and the opposition chief, Mr Odinga, become chief apologist for government failures and Establishment candidate for president with the full backing of an incumbent serving out his final term.

At home, his grouses are nothing strange. They have been repeated at every opportunity, in more detailed terms and with graphic and brutal attacks against the President and the power structure allegedly working to deny him the presidency.

Taken to foreign shores

When the whining is taken to foreign shores, however, eyebrows are bound to be raised. The issue is not just about a politician seeking support and understanding from foreign governments and institutions; Mr Odinga, as an opposition leader, has done that since time immemorial. It’s the incumbent DP going abroad and delivering broadsides against the very government paying his meal ticket that baffles.

As a presidential candidate with his back against the ropes and fearing that his own government might employ foul means to block his ascension, Dr Ruto might feel justified in raising the alarm in foreign capitals, even if they are the same audiences he previously lectured against interfering in the affairs of a sovereign nation.

Serving out two terms as the Deputy President, and previously many years as a Cabinet minister, DP Ruto would also have critical inside knowledge of the pervasive power and influence of government, particularly in rigging elections or applying pressure on dissidents and critics.

In that regard, he might well have a good reason to fear that his presidential quest might come to naught unless imperial powers were implored to keep a beady eye on things; and to employ their own power and influence to nip in the bud any plan to manipulate the polls to his disadvantage.

He might well argue that Kenyan politicians have always appealed to foreign powers — particularly the Western so-called ‘donor nations’—to shield them from government excesses, especially in ensuring a level electoral playing field and keeping watch on human rights abuses.

Part of government

If there is nothing strange in Mr Odinga and others looking West for support, then there should be nothing strange in Candidate Ruto doing the same. The only problem is that this candidate is, by virtue of his office, part and parcel of the very same government he is seeking protection from.

In that regard, the DP’s agenda on his junket, even if grounded on justifiable fears, was rather ill-advised. If it had been just about expounding on his policy platform and building relationships with key foreign partners — as every serious presidential candidate should — there would be absolutely no problem. The issue is that he is still the DP and is not about to quit, despite falling out with President Kenyatta.

One can only imagine that the foreign officials he addressed were squirming in their seats unsure of how to respond to the Deputy President appealing for support against his own government.