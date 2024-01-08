Why Ruto needs a free Judiciary

A video clip from last year earning a new lease of life online shows opposition leader Raila Odinga angrily denouncing the Supreme Court following dismissal of his 2022 petition challenging William Ruto’s presidential election victory.

The ‘shame on the Judiciary’ video has Mr Odinga threatening to lead a one-million-man march to protest ‘Judicial Thuggery’ and send the judges packing.

Not surprisingly, the clip is being enthusiastically shared by President Ruto’s supporters in response to Mr Odinga’s current defense of the Judiciary against vows by the President to defy court orders and clip the wings of judges following a series of lost cases.

Mr Odinga’s denouncement of the Supreme Court ruling last year was starkly reminiscent of the manner in which President Uhuru Kenyatta and Dr Ruto, then Deputy President, hit out at the court over the 2017 election petition ruling annulling declaration of their presidential election victory.

They threatened to ‘revisit’ the Supreme Court for upholding Mr Odinga’s petition, just as the latter did when another petition was thrown out five years later.

The whole saga offers a perfect illustration of the hypocrisy and utter lack of moral standpoints among Kenyan political leaders.

Today, Mr Odinga is standing as the bulwark of judicial independence, and last line of defense against Executive threats that presage a creeping intolerance and a regression to dictatorship.

President Ruto is railing against ‘Judicial Impunity’ just because he has suffered a succession of legal setbacks affecting pet political projects that were rushed through with little regard to process and procedure.

Independent Judiciary

Yet not too ago, the President was praising a free and independent Judiciary. He uttered Hallelujahs and suggested divine intervention when the Supreme Court upheld his presidential election victory last year in throwing out Mr Odinga’s petition with some unkind words.

He also suggested Godly favour a few months before the 2022 elections when the courts — in a battle fought all the way from High Court to Supreme Court—threw out the Uhuru-Raila Building Bridges Initiative constitutional amendment proposals.

President Ruto’s angels have become the devils, and Mr Odinga’s devils have become the angels.

It is likely that the campaign for and against judicial independence will form the new battle lines this year if the President keeps up his ill-advised assault on another arm of government, and Mr Odinga happily grabs with both hands the welcome opportunity to lead resistance against Executive over-reach.

On this issue, none of the two men come to the table with clean hands, but it is obvious President Ruto is lighting fires he will not easily manage just because he cannot understand that Executive authority is limited.

The concept of the Imperial Presidency and a holder of the office being above the law was demolished with restoration of democracy, demolishing of the one-party dictatorship and enactment of the 2010 Constitution.

Hypocrisy

The glee with which President Ruto’s cheerleaders are sharing the video clip of Mr Odinga’s own assault on the judiciary of course calls out the opposition chief’s own hypocrisy and opportunism; but also reveals the blinkered mindset of a group that reference every wrongdoing on their part to the wrongdoings of others.

Today, you can be sure that every time President Ruto is called out for dictatorial tendencies, corruption under his watch or other failings, his supporters will unleash evidence that President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga are also guilty of the same.

They miss by a mile the point that two wrongs never make a right. Or that you cannot justify your crimes because the other fellow is equally guilty.

President Ruto was elected partly on the promise to correct President Kenyatta’s ills in subverting the criminal justice system to own ends. He promised that the police and the prosecution would never again be used to harass political foes, and that the principles of a free and independent judiciary would be fully restored.

He cannot go back on his words just because incompetence in his government is forcing pet projects to be held back.

Instead of fighting the courts, he should be looking inwards. That is where problems lie in tendencies to ram things through before considering the likely ramifications and ensuring adherence to procedural and legal requirements.

It is clear, also, that the President lacks in his court men and women who can be trusted to tell him when he is naked.