Why Rachel’s letter made my blood boil

Charles ‘Kangwana Boy’ Onkoba

Charles ‘Kangwana Boy’ Onkoba,17, goes live on the social media platform TikTok from the makeshift studio inside his one-roomed house at their home in Mosora, Nyamache in Kisii county on June 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • Some of the most hard-working Kenyans in this nation are its youth, yet they continue to be let down by the very institutions that should be at the forefront in supporting them.
  • Kenya is an extremely youthful country; the median age is estimated to be about 19 years and 80 per cent of Kenya’s population is below the age of 35 years.

On Thursday morning as I was perusing through Nation.Africa, I came across a complaint from Ms Rachel Mwangi in the ‘Letters to the Editor’  section. The letter is directly addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta, imploring him to come to the aid of young Kenyan entrepreneurs who won in the #MbeleNaBiz World Bank-funded youth project but are yet to receive their monies, four months later.

