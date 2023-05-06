Why politicians betray their bosom buddies

They will come with great pretence, to gain your confidence. They will take you around the bend, and fry you in the end. They will look you right in the eye and tell you the wickedest lie. That's what friends will do. -Peter Tosh, ‘That's what they will do’

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is locked in a battle over the Jubilee Party with his former key allies led by Kanini Kega.

This unfolding battle justifies our attempt to inquire about two issues. Why do bosom-buddy politicians betray each other? What can be done to avoid or mitigate political betrayals?

The most important cause of political betrayal is conflicting ambition. It is Masinde Muliro who once said that one has no business being in politics if he or she is not ambitious. This trait tends to cause all manner of betrayals in leadership. Even political families betray each other because of conflicting ambitions.

In the 2002 elections, then-President Daniel Moi endorsed Uhuru Kenyatta for the presidency. Beth Mugo was vying for the Dagorretti seat. She had to choose between joining Kanu and helping her relative Uhuru Kenyatta or betraying him and boosting her chances of winning by joining Narc of Mwai Kibaki. She chose the latter, hedging a rapprochement after the win.

The current president of Equatorial Guinea is Teodero Obiang'. He took over in 1979 from his uncle Francisco Nguema in a coup. During the said coup, his uncle was arrested, tried and executed. Obiang remains in office and has the distinction of being the President who has held office the longest in the world.

Similar story

The Bible, too, has a story of similar betrayal among family members. Absalom was King David’s son. He was the most handsome man in the country; “flawless from head to toe”. He began his secret plot to topple his father by strategically positioning himself at the entrance of the palace.

Those who came to seek justice from King David would find him at the gate. He would tell them slyly, “You have very good claims but unfortunately there is no one here to handle your claim. How I wish I was seated on that throne.” He made gestures of flattery to those who came.

Instead of agreeing that they supplicate before him, he would kiss them instead. Slowly, the entire nation’s allegiance and affection had moved away from his father David to himself. He raised a revolt and ultimately made his father to flee with very few aides as almost everyone had defected to Absalom’s corner. It took David miraculous manoeuvring to regain his throne.

That biblical story reminds one of the political fight between Samuel Gichigi and Amos Kimunya in Kipipiri in 2013. Between 2007 and 2013, Kimunya and lawyer Gichigi were great friends. Kimunya was then serving as a high-flying Finance minister and MP for Kipipiri. He appointed Gichigi chairman of his Constituency Development Fund.

Due to his hectic job in Nairobi, Kimunya left Gichigi to conduct constituency affairs. In the meantime, Kimunya thought he was doing the best for his constituency from Nairobi. In most of his free time, he would hit the golf course instead of rushing to the ground.

Come 2013, Gichigi vied and toppled his friend. Kimunya was so miffed by the loss that he wrote a protest letter to all Kipipiri churches accusing the people of not appreciating his good work.

It is good and proper for politicians to be ambitious and to compete against each other. Democracy is all about competition. Someone told me a very good story about why the competition should be viewed positively.

Counter-attack

The story was that Coca-Cola once faced great competition in Kenya from Pepsi. Coca-Cola bosses met to plan a counter-attack. Someone proposed poaching the Pepsi marketing manager, but this did not help. Others proposed other ideas.

However, one bright Coca-Cola boss asked his peers, “What do we really fight over with Pepsi? What do both companies really wish to cure ?"

The entire group responded, “Thirst.”

He then asked, “Good. When a person is thirsty, what does he or she turn to?” They did research and noted only 10 per cent of the population bought either Coca-Cola or Pepsi to quench their thirst; 40 per cent sought cold water, 20 per cent juices and the rest of other beverages, including tea and coffee.

Therefore, Pepsi was not really their competitor. Other products were. Based on these findings, Coca-Cola diversified into other products, including mineral water. The same logic should apply to politicians.

They should focus, not on their fellow politicians, but on the whole rationale of politics — fighting poverty and initiating development. That way, they will see political competition in impersonal terms. They will stop plotting against political competitors. This realisation will make even their speeches more focused on issues, as opposed to insults.

Another hedge is sticking with the people. President William Ruto best utilised this strategy in his epic battle with Uhuru Kenyatta between 2017 and 2022 for the soul of Mt Kenya. Apparently, Uhuru’s original plan was to act as the Mt Kenya gatekeeper and take Ruto to this region. But Ruto was wise enough to take himself directly to the grassroots. His 10-year constant visits to the region bore fruit.

But those that intend to betray fellow politicians based on ambition must be very careful. Isaac Ruto, the former governor of Bomet, betrayed William Ruto in 2017 and joined Raila Odinga. He has never recovered. Former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter was a promising politician, but he miscalculated when he fought Ruto.

Njenga Karume betrayed his friend Kibaki in 2002 by siding with Uhuru, only for Kibaki to win. Luckily, Kibaki rehabilitated him afterwards. Katoo ole Metito and Justin Muturi correctly betrayed their bosom friend Uhuru and got seats after Ruto won. Wangui Ngirici went against her friend Ruto and unfortunately lost as an independent candidate in the Kirinyaga gubernatorial contest.

The second possible reason for political betrayal is fear. Dr Ruto, when he was a Deputy President facing President Kenyatta’s onslaught, once referred me to Revelations 21: 8: “Those who are fearful will not enter the Kingdom of God.”

The third possible reason for betrayal is money. Martin Shikuku was an ardent opposition MP between 1992 and 1997. He had helped Kenneth Matiba garner massive votes in Western. He broke away from Matiba after going to Moi’s State House and admitting to eating Ugali (euphemism for taking a bribe).

It is advisable for leaders to surround themselves with people who hold "higher ideals”. As a leader, identify and clarify your moral cause to your supporters. That’s the best hedge against watching them being bought using money.