Why obsess with fertilisers when Kenyans are dying of hunger?

What’s this obsession by the Hustler government with fertilisers? And are new police uniforms a priority when bandits are roaming free? What wheeler-dealing could possibly be going on behind the scenes? Officialdom’s focus right now should be the biting drought across the country, not importing subsidised fertilisers for pampered maize farmers who are forever uncompetitive.

I had travelled to northern Kenya last month on a holiday swing but couldn’t avoid witnessing the appalling situation there. It’s hell out there for the pastoralists. They are starving. Their livestock are dying. There’s no pasture for forage. It has dried up.

The locals tell you it’s a long, long time since they last saw any rain. The land is parched as far as the eye can see. Even wildlife in Samburu Game Reserve where I detoured into has been affected. As you drive north past Laisamis town, you’ll occasionally see a skeleton of a cow, a goat and sometimes a camel that died from the drought. It’s a sad sight. My holiday mood soon evaporated.

There’s stuff you can only learn from pastoralists. They’ll tell you cattle are vulnerable to disease and drought. But when you have the hardy camel and goat dying, know matters are very, very bad. It’s a tragedy.

Food is seriously short for human families in the North. It’s a near famine situation. The relief supplies the locals are getting from the government are quite insufficient. Their wretched situation is breeding despair.

Food deficits

Broadly, 23 counties that are arid or semi-arid currently have critical food deficits. These counties are known in governmental-ese as ASALs (arid and semi-arid lands). In six of these ASALs — Turkana, Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera and Garissa — the situation is utterly dire. Yet the drought is not just in those parts of Kenya. It extends to Somalia and southern Ethiopia. Clearly, a major regional food emergency is already unfolding.

On February 1, senators from the 23 ASAL counties issued a joint statement in Mombasa criticising the government’s reponse to the drought crisis as inadequate.

“The little and occasional food distribution from government is extremely insufficient,” said their spokesman, Senator Ali Roba of Mandera. He suggested the government use as a benchmark the UN’s standard food rations per head for the interventions to be effective.

The ASAL senators had another urgent demand. They want the government to declare the drought crisis a national disaster. This is important because it will unlock assistance from international donors and non-state actors.

“The drought has led to the loss of 70 per cent of livestock for lack of pasture and water in the affected communities,” said Roba.

Now we are seeing a sorry situation where the government is eager to privatise the job of drought and famine alleviation. Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa has been foisted to chair a newfangled outfit called the National Steering Committee on Drought Response, which is basically a private sector-led fundraising lobby. The best they've done is to come up with a slogan, “Wakenya Tulindane.”

In fairness, the steering committee has so far raised Sh650 million for food distribution, and has a target of Sh1 billion by the end of this month. Still, this is a pittance in dealing with the drought and its ramifications.

The committee says 4.3 million Kenyans face starvation, a figure it expects to rise to six million by October. Such figures make nonsense of the government’s attempts to fob off the crisis into the hands of the private sector. This emergency is the government’s responsibility to deal with. They’ll probably call for a mass prayer rally again.

Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano says the government spent Sh1.2 billion to feed starving Kenyans between December 2022 and January 2023. That is a tiny fraction of the billions the Hustler government has splashed out on other things since it took office in September.

The other day Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi spoke with pride about how his ministry had mapped out the farming regions of the country and how they would distribute fertiliser to every farmer, each according to his need. Despite Linturi's enthusiasm, farmers are showing little interest. Of the 4.3 million farmers who have registered for the subsidised fertiliser, only 1,431 (as of February 9) had bought it.

The favourite argument from the fertilisers-come-first brigade in government is that famine’s best insurance is when the country grows enough food. True. However, for the time being, this is the wrong focus. Currently we don’t have that food. We need to think of those starving. Hunger does not sit back and tell you: “You’ve put good fertiliser to your crop and you’re sure five months ahead to have a bumper harvest.” Hunger doesn’t wait.

It kills you first. By the way, why are we so sure the long rains will come as anticipated in March and April? The short rains last year aborted after an initial spurt. Crops in many agriculturally endowed counties wilted. Indeed climate change should be made a compulsory subject in our school and political curriculums.

When people are starving, we must import food immediately for them before thinking of anything else. Fertilisers are not a life and death matter. They can wait. In any case farmers have been enjoying various hidden subsidies over the years. Yet that has not translated into any exponential increase in productivity. (52)

If there are Kenyans who need subsidies, it is electricity consumers. The high tariffs are wreaking havoc to many households and industries, big and small. Fuel subsidies impact even more sectors.