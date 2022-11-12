Why Kenya’s ‘Fifth State’ must restore democratic freedom

Two recent events in Kenya have thrust into the public sphere the crucial debate on the best legacy a regime can leave for future generations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's address during the 58th Madaraka Day fete — his last as President — took stock of the legacy of his regime. Front runners in the August 9, 2022 presidential race unveiled their manifestos as blue-prints that will shape their legacy over the next decade or so.

On June 6, 2022, Azimio la Umoja and One Kenya Coalition unveiled its party manifesto where its presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga unfurled his 10-point agenda to spur development.

And on June 30, the rival Kenya Kwanza Alliance, led by Deputy President William Ruto, launched its own manifesto.

“If you think in terms of a year, plant a seed; if in terms of 10 years, plant trees; if in terms of 100 years, teach the people,” said Confucius. A meaningful legacy to empower a people is a long-term enterprise. Here lies the important distinction between a scorecard and a legacy. One is a statistical record used to measure progress towards a particular goal, the other is a cumulative impact of past choices and deeds on future generations. A legacy is more than a bricks-and-mortar laundry list of development targets achieved! A legacy targets the software, not the hardware of society.

“Your legacy should not be in buildings, programmes, or projects; your legacy must be in people,” said the evangelist, Myles Munroe. Pericles, the Greek statesman who lifted Athens into a golden age observed that: “What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others.”

Kenya’s most cherished heritage is freedom (uhuru), the indelible legacy of our founding fathers and mothers. As such, the true legacy of the “Uhuru State” as well as the manifestos of those seeking to succeed Kenyatta must be gauged against the yardstick of freedom.

Freedom was the raison d'être for the war of liberation from the repressive colonial state. However, strategies by past regimes for winning and retaining power have tended to erode rather than foster greater freedom.

The ‘Harambee state’ of Jomo Kenyatta morphed through three phases. Freedom thrived during the ‘soft power’ phase (1963-1966) when the Kenyatta state enjoyed great total legitimacy and that rested on four forms of authority, which guaranteed freedom and development.

The first was charismatic authority where, according to Max Weber, power rests on the charisma of the leader. Jomo ranks as Kenya’s most charismatic leader.

Second, Kenyatta based his power on traditional authority. He was fondly referred to as “Mzee” (the grand old man).

Third, he relied on legal authority to the government’s bureaucracy.

Finally, he tapped into the veins of African nationalism and pan-Africanism as the twin ideologies that propelled his party, the Kenya African National Union (Kanu).

With this authority, in 1964 the Kenyatta state succeeded in forging consensus and uniting rival nationalist parties, Kanu and Kadu. It also fashioned Kenya’s future as a capitalist state.

Freedom dipped during the ‘hard power’ phase of the Kenyatta state (1966-1969). Cold War politics led to the fragmentation of nationalist elite, the collapse of the nationalist consensus, ethnicisation of politics and the roll-back of Pan-Africanism.

The battle for the soul of Kenya between Kenyatta and his deputy, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, gave rise to the ‘Deputy President’s rebellion syndrome’ that polarised politics. This gave way to a phase defined by Frantz Fanon’s idea of ‘ethnic aristocracy’ (1969-1978).

The fulcrum of power shifted to rest with the provincial administrators and the Gikuyu, Embu, and Meru Association (Gema), which replaced Kanu.

The space of freedom shrank during the ‘Nyayo State’ of Daniel arap Moi. From its first phase (1978-1982) when it targeted corruption, the ‘Moi state’ became a perfect one-party dictatorship after the abortive coup of August 1982.

Opposition was outlawed. Power rested on a four-legged stool: a revitalised Kanu with power above Parliament and Judiciary, the provincial administration, a network of regional kingpins and a powerful ethnic aristocracy woven around Moi’s Kalenjin group that had a vice-like grip on the military and other security forces.

Political patronage, state capture, corruption and money laundering bedevilled the Nyayo state. Although Kenya’s return to multiparty state raised hopes for freedom, politically inspired violence marred elections in 1992 and 1997.

The space of freedom expanded greatly under the Kibaki state. Attempts to give power to the provincial administration were thwarted.

A new Constitution, firmly anchored on Armatya Sen’s idea of development as freedom, was promulgated with a devolved tier to manage diversity and push resources to the grassroots.

As its legacy, the Kibaki state adopted Kenya Vision 2030 as a long-term strategy to expand economic freedom. However, political bickering, corruption and the 2008 post-election violence tarnished the administration.

Although Ruto was co-ruler with Uhuru Kenyatta in the ‘Uhuru State’ (2013-2017), he eclipsed his boss during the first term of Uhuru state, which became “a citadel of sleaze” (DN June 1, 2022).

But in his second term (2017-2022), Kenyatta entered into a strategic handshake with Raila Odinga in March 2018 to neutralise his deputy and fight corruption.

But taking advantage of Kenyatta’s perceived aloofness and refusal to play politics, Ruto took over his networks and forged strong linkages with grassroots and religious organisations, effectively dislodging his boss from Mount Kenya politics.

But the strategy Uhuru adopted to contain Ruto’s growing power witnessed the strident return of the Kanu-era ‘Administrative State.’

Career intelligence officers were appointed to head the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Kenya Revenue Authority turned off the revenue taps Ruto was using to create a war-chest.

The creation of the National Development Implementation and Communication Committee effectively sidelined and prevented him from moving around the country launching or supervising government projects to advance his political future.

During Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party primaries in April 2022, civil servants were used to impose the regime’s favourite candidates, abridging the hard-won right to vote in ways reminiscent of the infamous Moi-era Mlolongo fiasco in 1988.

While pursuing development, Kenya’s ‘Fifth State’ must restore democratic freedoms.



