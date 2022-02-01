Why Kenya must step on the gas

Staggeringly unambitious. That is how I describe the economic ideas and plans coming through from the presidential aspirants. We need to take debate about economic issues beyond mere doom-mongering over the debt crisis. I want to see a plan to turbocharge the economy and snap it out of stagnation.

Infrastructure should be an electoral flashpoint in this coming election. In tone and nuance, economic policy appears to be slowly drifting towards aversion to large infrastructure projects: Those big, costly, slow-return and risky projects that cannot happen without state guarantees.

Enough of pontification. Infrastructure was in my mind today after I recently visited the brand new Kipevu Oil Terminal that has been built for us by the Chinese at a cost of $385 million (Sh39 billion). The existing terminal, built way back in 1994, had fallen way behind in terms of efficiency and capacity. The volume of oil imports into the region was a mere 54,000 barrels per day when it was built. Today, volumes are at 214,000 barrels.

It is the consumer of petroleum products that has borne the burden of the inefficiencies, having to pay demurrage charges estimated at $12 million annually. We now have a modern facility designed to accommodate gigantic ships. The new Kipevu — the main oil import terminal for Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and northern DRC — will serve to entrench Mombasa’s position as the reference port and hub for handling refined oil imports to the region.

This is the sort of investment Kenya badly needs if it is to entrench its position as the pre-eminent regional economic and trade hub in East Africa. We may not admit it or talk about it openly but the truth is, member states of the East Africa Community are quietly involved in endless cloak and dagger games, fighting to elbow one another in the battle for dominance.

Bubbling with activity

When you rump up investment in transport and logistics infrastructure — rail and port terminals and inland container depots — you start at an advantage in the battles for geostrategic significance.

Where I see Kipevu Oil Terminal making the greatest impact in the economy is in supporting growth of the LPG market — the fastest-growing segment of the petroleum sector in the region. The new terminal has, for the first time, provided facilities for handling large LPG ships.

The cooking gas market in the region is bubbling with activity and new investment. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) recently revealed in a public disclosure that it would be arranging a financing facility of $23 million to fund a greenfield LPG terminal in Mombasa.

The African Gas Oil Terminal (Agol), linked to local investor Jaffer Mohammed and has a capacity to handle 30,000 tonnes of cooking gas, has lately been sending signals that it intends to expand storage capacity. The Japanese company Toyota Tsusho has conducted a feasibility study for an LPG terminal at Dongo Kundu.

And the Electricity and Petroleum Authority (Epra) has lately found itself inundated with applications by investors seeking licences and approval to build LPG terminals and storage facilities both around the Mombasa region and upcountry.

National LPG consumption was at 93,000 tonnes in 1992. In 2020, it hit 320,000 tonnes. In 2012, there were only nine LPG filling plants in the country. The number has since grown to 105.

Exponential growth

The exponential growth in the sector is also reflected in growth of the number of LPG brand owners: From nine in 2009 to 82 today. We have progressed to a level where we are now going into what is called LPG reticulation — networks where LPG is supplied to individual flats from a centralised built storage facility — as opposed to using the conventional gas cylinder.

Two years ago, the state-owned National Oil Corporation signed a memorandum with Toyota Tshusho Group to pilot a reticulation system in a housing project in Nairobi’s South B Estate. New investment is what will drive consumer prices of LPG down. The Toyota Tshusho study found LPG consumer prices in Kenya were higher by at least 30 per cent than in Asia.

Kenya must constantly fight to remain ahead of the rest in building and developing modern maritime-land interfaces, terminal infrastructure, transport nodes and value chains along the Northern Corridor.

The oil jetty Kenya Pipeline Company completed building in Kisumu some months ago is yet to go into full operation. But with indications that Uganda is at advanced stages of completing ultra-modern facilities, including brand new large vessels, it should soon be roaring with activity.