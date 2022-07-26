Why ‘Iron Lady’ Karua must also account for her millions

Until she came up against Rigathi Gachagua in the prime-time debate last week, Martha Karua had been praised as the best running mate there has ever been.

Pundits played up her role in the struggle for the second liberation and held her aloft as a principled politician and a stickler to the Constitution and the rule of law.

She stood in sharp contrast to Mr Gachagua and Deputy President William Ruto, whom the media have tried to paint as the most corrupt individuals.

Mr Raila Odinga trumpeted his running mate’s supposedly squeaky-clean image, untainted by corruption.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is also the chairman of the so-called Azimio Council, weighed in too, revealing he had selected her as Raila’s running mate, and that she would champion the fight against corruption, which is costing the government Sh2 billion daily; or a third of the annual national budget.

Graft issue

Raila is running on an anti-corruption platform, yet his rhetoric is more populist than pragmatic.

He continues to largely frame corruption as a one-sided menace, a problem caused by and perpetuated by his opponents in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Raila’s manifesto is sketchy on how they would tackle this problem.

It was against this backdrop, therefore, that I awaited last week’s debate with great anticipation.

My expectation for Ms Karua to explain, in clear terms, how they plan to tackle corruption did not, however, pan out. She didn’t seem to have any real plan.

When Karua strode onto that stage, she must have been well aware of how the country felt about her.

She wasn’t just another running mate but a goddess of sorts whose singular destiny was to rid the country of poverty-entrenching corruption.

She had arrived with a supposedly clean record, which, as she told us, spans three decades in active politics.

From the outset, she sought to project herself as being of superior, cultured pedigree.

She chastised the Deputy President for “drawing a salary without working” as well as for disrespecting the President.

She boasted of her own service, dedication, and deference to her previous boss, President Mwai Kibaki.

She said she wasn’t hungry for material wealth like many others.

That she owns a house in Nairobi, and another on her father’s parcel of land. Yes, she cast herself as a landless, modest, and relatable Kenyan.

Veil peeled off

While she couched herself in the supremely elevated terms that had dominated talk shows, newspaper columns, and political rallies, her opponent masterfully peeled the veil off her carefully cultivated persona, revealing a much different person.

When the debate ended, the “irony lady” had become a defender of the Kenyattas, supported the President by playing an active role in the Raila Administration, and had no qualms with the use of public resources and state employees in partisan campaigns.

Ms Karua accused everyone—former President Mwai Kibaki, Mr Odinga, Mr Kenyatta and the DP—of being weak-handed in fighting corruption, even though she did not share her own accomplishments or made new proposals.

Like President Kenyatta, she is in favour of efforts centred around a powerful figure rather than leaving it to constitutional agencies.

She said she was looking forward to the position of Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to steer, and “lead coordination efforts”.

Ms Karua was visibly irritated whenever her opponent mentioned the President or his family, which she termed as “attacks”.

Since then, members of her Azimio Coalition have become vocal defenders of their chairman, hinting that their war against corruption would be selective, shielding some individuals from scrutiny.

We also learned that Ms Karua had bank deposits of Sh56 million in 2013, which were proceeds from her six years in the Cabinet.

Since then, this amount has risen to Sh150 million “due to inflation”.

She did not indicate, during the debate, that she had new revenue streams since she lost elections nine years ago.

She stated that she does not mix campaign funding, such as the controversial BAT donation, with her own money.

Since inflation is not a creator of wealth, Ms Karua needs to explain the real source of her millions.

For a resource-poor country, where a third of its budget is stolen, the presence of millions of dollars, all in idle cash, in bank accounts of individuals who might have had access to public coffers—like Martha Karua and Rigathi Gachagua—is telling.