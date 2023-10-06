Why Haiti mission offends elites

Earlier this week, the United Nations Security Council, by resolution 2699 (2023), authorised a multinational security support mission to rally to the aid of the Republic of Haiti, which has been besieged by gang violence and general lawlessness for some time now.

The decision is overdue, and it is just and proper that the international community proceeds with the promptest dispatch, and utilises its formidable potency to the utmost, in order to enable Haiti make up for what it has lost in the throes of cataclysmic natural tribulations and anthropogenic travails.

Kenya's armchair leadership, elitist commentariat and that chronically indignant tissue of delusional busybodies, received news of this development with intense outrage and implacable disenchantment.

Their disquiet was magnified by the designation of our country as the leader of the mission to Haiti, and indications that the National Police Service would be deploying a good number of officers to participate. They are apoplectic with explosive disaffection and livid with devastating rage.

On the plain face of it, the self-righteous congregation of scribes, Pharisees and teachers of the law is concerned that we are dispatching our policemen and women 12,000 miles away from home to what they perceive to be an active combat zone, thereby endangering them without just cause, in a mission whose rationale remains obscure to them.

Haiti has not been invaded, nor is it waging a war against any other state. Neither has it collapsed into civil war.

It has fallen prey to a local security problem that went unattended for too long, insomuch as sporadic delinquency and petty criminality invariably escalates from shady individual street-corner mischief to coordinated malfeasance on a larger scale.

Haiti has requested support to enhance its policing capacity and the international response is intended to do just that.

The refusal to acknowledge the facts is wilful, since strategic denial enables our self-appointed custodians of national righteousness to indulge radical elitist proclivities and propagate associated ideologies with wild impunity.

This toxic elitism has a diabolical coherence, insofar as it exhibits well-developed macro- and micro-level dimensions.

At the macro-level, our elites draw much satisfaction from profiling Kenya as a poor, third-world country whose state is barely defined, whose economy is a dysfunctional, predatory shambles and whose politics is a primeval free-for-all.

To them, Kenya exists to be pitied and otherwise safely ignored. Being Kenyan is both a source of interminable exasperation and eternal shame for these people, yet at the same time, serves as a perfect backdrop for their exceptionalist megalomania; their mediocre achievements shine like a city upon a hill in the context of the imagined backwardness which engulfs them.

At the micro-level, our radicalised elitists are the graduate-worshipping brahmin of a rigid occupational caste system where non-graduates and those who ply their livelihoods in the informal sector are doomed to suffer as political, social and economic untouchables.

In their delirious ideology, police officers are perfectly emblematic of this execrable menagerie.

We now have a situation that appears deliberately configured to addle our best and brightest: Resolution 2699 elevates Kenya to a position of visible global leadership, by virtue of its contribution of officers drawn from our police service to the Multinational Security support Mission to Haiti.

According to these landlords of hypocritical orthodoxy, the police service is the worst choice to represent their lofty self-image abroad, and Kenya is the police service of the international system. It is an unpalatable double assault on their sensibilities.

That is not the end of the matter. According to our aspirational classes, all travel is fundamentally defined by leisure, and understood to be a privilege that accrues to elitists on account of their self-righteousness.

In their warped universe, there is no scenario, after considering every permutation of moral possibilities, in which members of the police service qualify for travel.

Yet now, they are expected to travel, in their hundreds, to the Carribean, the most extravagantly idyllic of imaginable destinations, to represent Kenya on an international assignment, which Kenya has been designated to lead.

The idea of untouchables legitimately appropriating the ultimate elitist privilege of international travel, on an assignment that overturns their preferred global profiling of Kenya, in a region considered by many to be the exclusive leisure playground of the wealthy and powerful, is a traumatic moral injury of stupendous proportions.

So much so, it is comparable only to the explosive distemper with which our elites responded to the wheelbarrow emblem of the Hustler Nation’s bottom-up platform; wheelbarrows were offensively menial by definition, and would frustrate the entitlements and pollute the pristine credentials of ‘graduates’, who are claimed by elitists as the focal point of their armchair politics.

Ultimately, this has nothing at all to do with graduates and policemen per se; rather, it is about the outlandish morality of our radical elitists. Their despairing prognoses about the mission to Haiti is not based on relevant facts, but on unexamined biases and un-interrogated entitlement. Let our police officers, from the humblest constable to towering chief inspectors, jet off to the Carribean and make Kenya proud.



