Why DP Ruto is flattering Raila on 2022 duel

By his own admission in a TV interview on Thursday, William Ruto is an exiled Deputy President who only watches other people run government from afar like the rest of us.

Dr Ruto also appeared to suggest that a gang of power brokers and a ‘former opposition leader’ have something to do with his tribulations.

Watching him narrate the story of his perceived humiliation up to the moment he confronts President Uhuru Kenyatta, in the presence of the intelligence chief, to read him his sins was truly humbling.

It is a scene straight out of the biblical book of Job, where the long-suffering man asks God to tell him whatever his offence is so that he can confess and change.

The deterioration of the relationship between the Deputy President and his boss even after that mano-a-mano suggests that the former’s sins are still being held against him.

What Dr Ruto’s interview didn’t clear up is the speculation about alliance talks involving him and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Pushed to the margins

The speculation was, of course, triggered by the Deputy President himself having recently taken to showering praises on Mr Odinga – the man he refers to as the former opposition leader and partly blames for his current misfortunes.

The Deputy President mostly crying after the Handshake between the President and the opposition leader pushed him to the power margins.

But last month people around Mr Odinga began crying as well, alleging betrayal by Mr Kenyatta’s allies.

Dr Ruto Suddenly praising the ODM party boss as a national leader around the same time made it tempting to imagine that they could end up in each other’s political arms once again.

Will they? It is hard to tell at this stage given Kenya’s ever-changing political weather.

It might well be that Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga are simply faking friendship to spite the President for his support for the One Kenya Alliance of Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula.

Political rival

Hearing both Dr Ruto’s and Mr Odinga’s people speak you get the sense that they consider the One Kenya Alliance quartet their political inferiors.

Yet the Deputy President’s flattering view of his bitter political rival could also be inspired by a fear of the alliance.

His early campaigns suggest that he sees winning the Mt Kenya vote as his surest path to the presidency in 2022. The high approval ratings he has enjoyed in the region are largely down to fanning the cultural anti-Odinga hate.

Take Mr Odinga out of the equation and Dr Ruto’s Mt Kenya bubble bursts. In other words, Mr Odinga has to be on the ballot for Dr Ruto to win Mt Kenya.

A key rule of the traditional Luo courting game is that you have to flatter a girl or literally ‘make her head small’ to have a chance.