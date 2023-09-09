Why Donald Trump must go down

Even by standards of the crop of fascist demagogues emerging in the West, Donald J Trump is a particularly malignant force. In my view, the man is a functional illiterate. He went to school but he never reads and has forgotten how to filter information.

But that’s not the most alarming factoid about Mr Trump. What’s terrifying is the real probability that he could again ascend to the top of the world’s most powerful state. Another four years of a Trump presidency would completely wreck America and tear it apart. That’s why Americans of conscience must do everything possible to make sure he never sees the gates of the White House ever again. Or else we can kiss America goodbye.

I am not being an alarmist. I watched in real time from my bed in Buffalo, New York, on January 6, 2021 as a coup attempt unfolded in Washington DC. In my view, there was one – and only one – author of that coup. And his name was Donald J Trump, a native of Queens, New York, who had risen to become a real estate mogul from which he captured the American presidency in 2016. Mr Trump beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, arguably the most qualified person to ever run for President of the United States. Mr Trump went on to rampage America for the next four years, gutting – or coming close to it – every key democratic tenet in America.

In his wake, Mr Trump left behind a broken country, ashamed of itself before the community of nations. I lived through Mr Trump’s torturous four years. Every morning I woke to find that he had broken yet another cherished norm of a free society. It didn’t take long for me to conclude that Mr Trump didn’t really understand that America was a democracy, and why and how it got there. But he understood in granular detail how to turn America into a fascist state. There are two Americas – one democratic, the other a fascist White supremacist demon. The latter aspires to the values of Adolf Hitler, the same craven ideas that led to the enslavement of Africans in colonial America.

That spectre– the one that drives Viktor Orban in Hungary and the Far Right in some European democracies – is the virus that Mr Trump has given vent to in America. It’s what drives Italian Premier Georgia Meloni. I’ve written before that there’s a very large segment of White Americans who weren’t comfortable openly embracing White Supremacy before Mr Trump burst on the national scene. But when he did – and unabashedly articulated ideas akin to Apartheid – every latent racist came out of the woodwork. Their central belief is that Whites must rule America, and that democracy be damned. That’s why Mr Trump and his fellow racists sought to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. The whole effort would’ve been quixotic weren’t it so real.

Only one thing stood between Mr Trump’s wrecking ball and democracy in America – the institutional political culture and the ingrained belief in democracy in state officials and within the state and federal judiciaries of the United States. Mr Trump lost virtually every one of the 60-plus lawsuits that he had filed in state and federal courts to overturn the election. Equally important, Mr Trump failed to coerce and intimidate state officials in Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Pennsylvania to quash the will of the voters. A country with a more weak-kneed political class and shaky democratic traditions would have been easy pickings for him. In this instance, we should score one for tradition. That’s how Mr Trump lost.

Today America stands on the precipice again. The base of the Republican Party – which is home to White Supremacy – is poised to hand the nomination for President to Mr Trump. He’s leading all candidates – including even those who mimic him like the cartoonish Vivek Ramaswamy – by a mile. So, unless something dramatic happens in the political or legal arenas – or thunder strikes down Mr Trump – he will be the Republican nominee. He will then face off with President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in a rematch. Democrats are nervous because of Mr Biden’s advanced age. Mr Trump is no spring chicken either. Both men are elderly. The election could be a tossup if these facts remain constant.

A big gaffe before the election could doom either Mr Biden or Mr Trump. But Mr Trump faces the bigger peril from the four indictments in federal and states courts related to his conduct after the 2020 elections, especially in Georgia, and his illegal handling of classified information. Can he effectively campaign while shuffling from one court to the next? Can he be legally and constitutionally disqualified either before a conviction or after it? These are open questions. But one thing is clear – were Mr Trump to become President again, he would go on a revenge mission and completely dismantle democracy in America.