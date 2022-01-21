Why democracy doesn’t work

By  Magesha Ngwiri

  • Until every voter knows why he is casting his or her ballot, then democracy remains a sham.
  • The only time “the people” wield power is during election campaigns when they are being wooed.

One thing that can be said about democracy is that it is a very chaotic form of governance. True, its virtues far outweigh its vices, but still, when one looks at representative democracy dispassionately, the untidiness and inefficiencies become so obvious that one can understand why many rulers would prefer any other system if only to get things done. That is why some sage is supposed to have said “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others.”

