Who will repay IMF when we all die from taxation?

imf loan

IMF said the loan would help Kenya tackle Covid-19 in the short run and balance its books in the long run. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

It’s been long since Kenyans started crying out against the government’s appetite for loans. This week, Kenyans came out in large numbers and camped on the social media pages of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), asking them to come out with handkerchiefs and dry our tears.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.