Who will finance the goodies?

Don’t Be Fooled: Reject these Nyayos.” If memory serves me right, that was the title of the seditious pamphlet that in 1982 landed University of Nairobi lecturer Willy Mutunga in the infamous detention dungeons and torture cells of ‘tictator’ Daniel arap Moi.

That Dr Mutunga came out alive, went on to play a leading role in the ouster of the one-party dictatorship and then rise to the apex of the Judiciary does not disguise the fact that we are still being fooled.

As if the 2013 and 2017 Jubilee fraud of Uhuru Kenyatta and running mate William Ruto for president and running mate wasn’t enough, we’re now seeing every 2022 presidential aspirant promising to throw wads of banknotes at every voting bloc, the latest being former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka pledging to halve taxes. That was his attempt at cutting into the contest between Deputy President Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on who can hurl more dollops towards the youth.

Let’s not be fooled again. The national budget is not elastic. Before we foolishly buy into the pledge of any presidential aspirant to cut taxes or throw money towards every interest group, we must ask where the money will come from.

The fact is that we don’t have a bottomless national wallet. The Jubilee government was elected on the promise to give laptops to every child and build world-class stadiums in every town. They promised to devote 30 per cent of the national Budget to education, another 30 per cent to health and equally impressive percentages to agriculture, infrastructure development, youth and women, communications, energy, water and other needs.

None of us bothered to interrogate the numbers and figure out that Jubilee was promising to spend 500 per cent of the Budget!

‘Uhurunomics’ has sunk us into a deep hole. We say twice bitten, twice shy. Before we swallow the spendthrift campaign rhetoric from Ruto, Raila, Musyoka or any other presidential aspirant promising to get us out of poverty, we must keenly study the numbers.

We must demand coherent answers on how each of them will finance their budgets. It is one thing to promise tax cuts or certain expenditure on specific sectors but quite another to explain how the Budget will be balanced, deficits breached or which areas will lose out so others can gain.

Clear explanations

If we promise vast spending on youth enterprises, for instance, that money must come from somewhere. It won’t fall from the skies. Any additional spending on one sector means that the money must be diverted from another budget line.

The presidential aspirants, therefore, owe us clear explanations on which budgets will be slashed so that the youth or any other flavours of the month can gain.

That will need detailed explanations, complete with numbers, not just woolly and vague rhetoric about conquering the corruption haemorrhage or cutting the public service wage bill.

We must now demand that presidential aspirants go beyond the deceptive promises of the campaign rallies and release their actual campaign manifestos and policy platforms.

As voters, we must demand the actual numbers on how the Jubilee economic mess will be fixed. We need to see how budgets will be balanced, deficits financed, loans repaid and roads, schools, railways, hospitals and water projects paid for. Not to mention the parasitic classes of our so-called representatives.

That is the kind of information we must demand if we are to make reasoned and logical choices for our President, Governor, Senator, Member of Parliament and Member of the County Assembly come the August 2022 General Election.

Hopefully, detailed policy proposals will help us to rise from the curse of capture by ethnic titans who offer nothing but promises to eat on our behalf at the buffet table.

Primitive ethnic interests

This, by the way, is not a challenge directed at those seeking our votes. The challenge is on each and every one of us to rise beyond petty and primitive ethnic interests so that we can interrogate election candidates on their policies and virtues.

If we elect thieves, scoundrels and mongrels simply because they represent our narrow and shortsighted viewpoints, then we will be fully culpable for the resultant misrule and theft.

We will be partners in crime with no right to complain when those we elect to high office misuse their positions to grow fat at our expense and further destroy our schools, hospitals, agriculture, industries and public utilities, enterprises and other entities built with our blood and sweat.