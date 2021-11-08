Who will finance the goodies?

Voters

Voters queue to cast their ballots at Ayany Primary School during the Kibra parliamentary by-elections in 2019. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

Don’t Be Fooled: Reject these Nyayos.” If memory serves me right, that was the title of the seditious pamphlet that in 1982 landed University of Nairobi lecturer Willy Mutunga in the infamous detention dungeons and torture cells of ‘tictator’ Daniel arap Moi.

