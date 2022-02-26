Who will be Mt Kenya political kingpin once Uhuru exits scene?

Mastering the art of politics in modern Kenya requires a nuanced understanding of the country’s complex two-tier power structure. Kenya’s potentially disruptive two-tier power structure has familiar echoes in ancient Greece.

Ethnically speaking, Alexander the Great was the kingpin of Macedonia, one of the city states that formed the larger Greek civilisation. Alexander, also a Greek, was taught by the famous philosopher Aristotle. Alexander asserted his power as a kingpin of Macedonia and expanded the power of his father, Phillip II, over the rest of Greece.

As the dual kingpin of Macedonia and the larger Greek polity, Alexander went on to conquer a huge empire that stretched from the Balkans to modern-day Pakistan.

Similarly, at independence, Jomo Kenyatta emerged as the kingpin of the larger Gema (Gikuyu, Embu and Meru) nation. Jomo was also the kingpin of the Kenyan nation as its elected head of state and government.

However, the dark era of one-party dictatorship between 1969 and 1992 reflected a gross mismanagement of Kenya’s two-tier power structure. In a sense, the re-engineering of Kenya’s political system after the return of multi-party politics in 1992 reflects a conscious effort to put the two tiers of power on a stable democratic keel.

Balancing this two-tier power edifice has always been difficult during elections and even more intense during presidential transitions. It is now haunting the Uhuru Kenyatta succession. It also casts a long shadow over the recently concluded Sagana III meeting and Jubilee Party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC).

The ‘Sagana Process’ refers to a series of high-profile meetings President Uhuru Kenyatta has hosted at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri to manage Mt Kenya politics in the wake of his ‘handshake’ with Raila odinga in March 2018. In a sense, Sagana III dramatised the epic supremacy battle for the next kingpin of Mt Kenya and the Kenyan presidency.

What has sparked the supremacy battle in Mt Kenya is the immutable reality that on August 9, 2022, President Kenyatta will seamlessly slide from incumbency to a care-taker president and then hand over to Kenya’s fifth president.

Kenyatta mooted the Sagana process as an instrument of managing the 2022 transition. It brings together leaders from the 10 Mt Kenya counties – Embu, Nyeri, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang’a, Nakuru, Nyandarua and Tharaka Nithi – and representatives of its diaspora.

‘Big tent’ strategy

In the first Sagana meeting on November 15, 2019, Kenyatta hosted about 3,000 Mt Kenya leaders to rally their support ahead of the publishing of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

In the second Sagana meeting on January 30, 2021, the President hosted 7,000 leaders to support the BBI, which was later shot down by the courts.

In style, ideology and philosophy, the Sagana process is a sharp contrast to the Limuru process that managed the transition from Mwai Kibaki to Uhuru Kenyatta.

Although billed as a consultative meeting, the Sagana process has been largely a ‘presidential process’. In this context, Sagana III on February 16, 2022 was a message from the President explaining the falling-out with William Ruto and calling for politics of truth and urging support for Odinga as his successor.

In contrast, the Limuru process in the 2010-2012 period was a ‘big tent’ strategy informed by what Mwalimu Julius Nyerere described as the essence of African democracy: “The elders sit under the big tree and talk until they agree.”

Its logic was consensus, inclusion of all shades of opinion, ideologies, parties, ages, gender and all levels of power.

Convened by Gema and other community structures, it produced the almost absolute consensus that guided the transition from Kibaki to Uhuru as both the regional and national ‘kingpin’.

Limuru I mobilised consensus around the new Constitution and agreed on Uhuru as the leader of the campaign in the Mt Kenya region.

Limuru II came after the passing of the Constitution. It confirmed Kenyatta as the region’s kingpin or spokesperson, as well as flag bearer in the 2013 presidential elections and took a position on the International Criminal Court trials, which it defined as political. The meeting also endorsed the intense peace talks between the Gema and Kalenjin nations, leading to the political partnership that gave rise to the Jubilee coalition.

Supremacy battle

The Limuru process set the stage for the peaceful transfer of power from Kibaki to Uhuru and allowed for local dissent as scions of the region like Paul Muite, Martha Karua and Peter Kenneth also took a stab at the presidency.

The Sagana process has not built the necessary consensus to settle the supremacy battle for the regional kingpin and the national presidency.

Kenya is witnessing a three-way clash of visions of the future of power ahead of the August polls. First are the Jubilee wonks working on a succession formula that ensures Uhuru remains the Mt Kenya kingpin and active in national politics.

Second is Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘logic of conquest’ of Mt Kenya. Ruto has avoided a structured dialogue of equals between the Gema and the Kalenjin nations similar to the one that led to the sharing of power in the Jubilee Coalition in 2013.

Instead, he is working to win maximum presidential votes and seats in Parliament, counties and county assemblies from the region’s 10 counties to replace Uhuru as Gema kingpin. He will become the first post-Moi ruler to be a dual-ethnic kingpin of Mt Kenya and Rift Valley.

The third vision is Justin Muturi’s claim for Uhuru’s mantle in Mt Kenya. Last year, elders enthroned him as Mt Kenya spokesperson and on February 20, he was declared a presidential candidate from the region.

Jubilee wonks are fretting that Muturi will slice more into ‘Raila’ than Ruto vote. Prior to the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) declaring that it will field its own flag bearer, Jubilee saw Muturi as disturbing the two-horse race between Azimio La Umoja and the Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA).

After Sagana III, the Gema nation must now return to the spirit of the Limuru process to build the necessary consensus on two issues.

First, the regional political kingpin to succeed Kenyatta and second the best presidential candidate who is able to defend the region’s interests and those of the Kenyan nation. Without absolute consensus, the Mt Kenya region will be skiing on very thin ice.