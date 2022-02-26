Who will be Mt Kenya political kingpin once Uhuru exits scene?

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses leaders and representatives of special interest groups at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County on February 23, 2022.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • At independence, Jomo Kenyatta emerged as the kingpin of the larger Gema (Gikuyu, Embu and Meru) nation.
  • Jomo was also the kingpin of the Kenyan nation as its elected head of state and government.

Mastering the art of politics in modern Kenya requires a nuanced understanding of the country’s complex two-tier power structure. Kenya’s potentially disruptive two-tier power structure has familiar echoes in ancient Greece.

