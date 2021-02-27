While Covid-19 remains lethal, curfew is not a shield

curfew

A night guard at a Nairobi street CBD on May 5, 2020. Kenya imposed a dusk to dawn curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • The President banned political gatherings and demanded that other leaders step forward to uphold this.

  • Burials are incomplete unless politicians have spoken.

  • Masks are barely worn at these rallies and funerals.

In the coming days, President Uhuru Kenyatta will be addressing the country on the state of Covid-19 and announce new measures the government will be effecting to respond to the severity of the pandemic it considers to be a threat to the lives of those living within the country’s borders. Whatever those measures are, most Kenyans want to see the curfew lifted.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.