Guess where our children have learnt bad manners

Barely a month after settling back after the Covid nightmare, schoolchildren are already exorcising the demons they experienced at home during the nine-month hiatus.

Now, security guards can’t work without constantly watching their backs, teachers are increasingly sending out distress calls, as dormitories feel the heat of children out to give the scorching sun a run for its money.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has since responded by warning any child in uniform that they will be held individually responsible for the mayhem they cause in schools, which will result in seeing a Certificate of Good Conduct only on TV.

While we may be quick to blame the young people for the rampant insecurity being experienced in schools, this juvenile banditry should be seen in a larger context.

Our children don’t live in Mars. They sit with us at dinner tables watching primetime news, as your favourite loose mouth discharges the latest instalment of political garbage. They saw their age mates in Githurai this week practise their stone-slinging skills on private property, amid social media encouragement from adults.

One famous politician once said that Kenya has a shortage of stupid people, and these children aren’t stupid because they’re currently in school chasing away ignorance. They also saw the Garissa County Assembly building go up in flames this week as the fire brigade struggled to save crucial documents, but they haven’t heard the Devolution minister send the police to tear-gas the county government staff and frogmarch them to court to tell us why they don’t want the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officers to check their homework.

Good behaviour

Adults in Kenya need to choose between abandoning their children and letting them discover the world for themselves, or offer mentorship so that adults shoulder part of the blame whenever children behave badly.

If parents are going to let their children be socialised by television shows, computer games, and neighbourhood gangs and then start wondering why the young ones are checking back into school without hinges on the joints of their behaviour then we must revise the Children Act to redefine who a parent is.

Under the new regime, an absentee parent should be classified under the same group as narcotics, as they are responsible for the same thing: abetting unruly behaviour in children. The National Campaign Against Drug Abuse would then proceed to list absentee parents on their list of banned substances, and police officers on highway patrol be instructed to impound vehicles carrying absentee parents the same way they do those hauling narcotics.

Children aren’t going to held on a higher standard than adults in leadership. You cannot raise children amid violence and thuggery and expect them not to consider fire as a favourite plaything.

You cannot threaten children into adopting good behaviour; you nurture them, support them, be with them every step of their development. Be by their side whenever they stumble and fall, correct them with love whenever they fall short of glory.

Children aren’t going to be role models for adults. Had they the luxury of choice, they would not have picked violent parents who use them as scapegoats for their failure to stop reasoning like sheep.

There are many things our leaders can use as an excuse for the lack of moral values in our country’s governance, and children aren’t one of them.

Mr Oguda comments on topical issues; gabriel.oguda@gmail.com