When writer has no known address and the readers do not know them

Every Wednesday, for more than 11 years, Frank Njenga has been writing a regular column in the Business Daily. He writes on popular topics surrounding mental health issues.

Examples of his articles include “Falling victim to fraud [is] not mental weakness”, “Hate or love it, gossip helps cement bonds”, “Handwriting and what it says of you”, and “Here is what will hit spouse’s sexual urge”.

The column, named “Life Couch”, typically starts off with a question, which Dr Njenga then proceeds to answer, and thereby hangs a tale.

Let me bring on to the stage Githuku Mungai, a reader whose softly-softly approach to criticising others only rivals mine! Earlier this year, on January 23, he emailed me saying every Wednesday Dr Njenga answers questions but he doesn’t indicate who asked the questions.

“But I guess we can accept that some confidentiality is needed here,” he says graciously. “However, could it be that the good shrink is the framer of the question(s) at times so that he can narrate an anecdotal happening in the past? I think that is quite acceptable, for he will have captured episodes that resonate well with quite a number of people.

Editorial stand

“While on this, it is to be noted that the Business Daily does not reveal the specialised doctor’s email address and yet the understanding is that he welcomes questions from members of the public. Please look into this.”

I did. On Monday, January 25, 2021, I emailed the Business Daily editor asking if it’s true that Dr Njenga answers questions he has not been asked and, if so, what the editorial stand on the matter is. I also asked why Dr Njenga’s email address is not given — a standard requirement for columnists — for readers who would want to ask him questions or comment on his articles.

There was no response from the editor. But — surprise, surprise — in the next issue of the Wednesday Business Daily, on January 27, Dr Njenga’s email appeared for the first time. Readers can now engage him. I guess there are many ways of answering a query.

No exception

I’m not privy to what transpired between the editor and Dr Njenga but an important issue is outstanding. Who the heck is Dr Njenga? Strictly speaking, the reader doesn’t know. Is he an astrologer? Daktari was miti shamba? Bingwa wa waganga Kenya? A demon chaser? Without any credentials being given, the reader doesn’t know who or what he is or how to take his advice.

The NMG editorial policy requires that, for every columnist, such information be given. There’re no exception, even when the person is a Dr Njenga, a renowned world-class psychiatrist. Their articles must carry “a biographical line setting out their credentials and, where appropriate, political stance and affiliation”.

It’s not too late for Dr Njenga’s ‘biographical line’ — just like it was not too late to offer his email address to be given 11 years and one and a half months after his column first appeared on January 13, 2010.

* * *

Columnists, believe you me, have a moral and social responsibility to their readers.

When they write, they automatically enter into a covenant with readers, a social contract imposed by the role of journalism in society. The contract entails the rights of readers to respond to the information dished out to them by the columnists and the obligation of writers to entertain feedback.

Under the social contract, columnists, who occupy valuable journalistic real estate in the form of opinion pages, also have the obligation to inform fairly and accurately and provide the information citizens need or expect.

The social contract is a matter of reciprocity and civility, which are central to the relationship between columnists and their audiences.