When States deprive their people of citizenship rights

Mwende Mwinzi

Lawyer Tom Ojienda with his client, Kenya’s Ambassador to South Korea Mwende Mwinzi in a Nairobi court on November 14, 2019.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  SEKOU OWINO

There is some contention in the National Assembly on whether a person who holds dual-citizenship may be appointed as a foreign envoy.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.