When social media leads to arson and murder, it’s time to act

Believing that 5G phone masts emit killer rays, David Patterson wrapped himself in tinfoil and set fire to such a mast near his home in Gateshead on Tyne.

Jake Davison, who considered that violence was an acceptable response if you could not make friends, shot dead five people in Plymouth, starting with his mother.

The views of both men were influenced by what they read on social media, which surely is becoming the scourge of our age.

Found on the gunman Davison’s computer after his death were references to the “incel movement”, a body of men who class themselves as “involuntarily celibate” because they are unable to attract a partner. This twisted philosophy encourages them to blame women for their lack of sexual and social success and has led to shootings in the United States and Canada.

In the case of the fire-starter, a court found that Patterson was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of his offence and believed that phone masts sent out deadly waves. He covered himself in tinfoil, thinking this would protect him from harm, as claimed online.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the fire caused damage of £100,000. Patterson did not try to escape and was admitted to a psychiatric hospital the day after his arrest. Sentence on a charge of arson was adjourned until October 1 for mental health reports.

These are just two of the latest UK incidents of harm caused by the belief in conspiracy theories, which seem to be growing by the day.

What have become commonplace are racist insults delivered to footballers’ mobile phones, famously in the case of black footballers who failed to score penalties in England’s recent Euro Cup game against Germany.

A growing practice is seeking revenge on former lovers or partners by disseminating intimate photographs of them after a break-up.

Elderly people who are not comfortable with modern technology are targeted regularly by criminals attempting to learn their bank account details or personal identity numbers. I know an elderly man who followed instructions on his phone, withdrew £5,000 from his account and handed it over to a conman at his garden gate who he believed to be a plain-clothed police officer. He is too embarrassed to talk about it.

Un-invent the laptop

It is not possible to un-invent the laptop and the mobile phone. They are technological advances that improve the lot of humankind and they are here to stay. What is needed surely is a revolution in our use of them, which means our moral attitudes, if I dare use the expression.

Anonymity is the worst aspect of social media, offering cover for actions and statements many people would never make in public. If only everyone stopped and thought, “Would I do this, send this message, use these words if all of my friends knew?”

If appealing to the moral imperative in every person is too high-minded in this day and age, could the answer lie in science? Could we put our technicians to work inventing a system where anonymity becomes impossible?

Social media platforms as arenas for the good? Pie in the sky or a brave new world?

***

Paul Taylor is making a fund-raising trip of 1,800 miles on a 50cc moped in memory of a friend who died of cancer.

What makes his ride different from other charity efforts is that Paul aims to visit places with rude and/or funny names, starting with Shitterton in Devon and including Booze in the Yorkshire Dales, the Happy Bottom nature reserve in the New Forest, Pity Me in County Durham, Crazies Hill near Reading and Titty Ho in Northamptonshire.

If he has the stamina, he will also include Knockerdown, Fattiehead, Giggleswick, Willey, Ass Hill and Slack Bottom Road.

Paul, from Wantage, Oxfordshire (nothing naughty there), is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research and will be mostly camping on his 12-day trip.

***

In England, from October, all people aged over 40 will be entitled to get a free blood pressure check from their local chemist.

The National Health Service stated that the scheme could save 2,000 lives from heart attacks and strokes over the next five years.

An estimated 4.8 million people in the UK live with undiagnosed hypertension.

***

Reflections on growing old:

There are three stages of life. 1. You don’t want to sleep but you have to. 2. You want to sleep but you can’t. 3. You don’t want to sleep but you do.

With all my aches and pains, I’m afraid I have that Chinese disease, Yung No Mo.

Three old-timers are out walking.

One says, “Windy, isn’t it?”

The second says, “No, it’s Thursday.”

The third says, “So am I. Let’s go for a beer.”